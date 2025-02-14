15 Olipop Flavors, Ranked

Once upon a time, our choices for a grab-and-go beverage at the grocery store were limited to old standbys like Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper. But times have changed. The rise of prebiotic soda has brought us a range of carbonated offerings with health-focused ingredients like prebiotics, a type of fiber that helps increase the good bacteria in the gut, keeping your microbiome nice and happy.

Founded in 2018, Olipop is one of the most popular prebiotic sodas on the market. You may have noticed their colorful cans in the store and wondered which of their myriad flavors, if any, were worth eschewing your favorite regular soda for. To answer this question, I taste-tested 15 flavors of Olipop and took copious notes. To Olipop's credit, I ended up with only one "nope." Five flavors didn't do much for me but I wouldn't kick them out of the fridge, four that surprised me with how much I liked them, four that made me say, "This is it; this is the best one," and one Olipop that ruled them all.