The Fan-Favorite Olipop Flavor We Think You Should Avoid Buying

If you haven't wandered the refreshment aisle in a while, you may be surprised to find a slew of brightly colored prebiotic sodas from several brands, boasting reduced sugars and increased wellness benefits. From Poppi to PLEZi (touted by Michelle Obama at a California Costco in 2024) to Simply Pop, Coca-Cola's addition to the prebiotic game, to the OG prebiotic soda Olipop, each offers a plethora of innovative fruit, citrus, and cola flavors. So we decided to rank the most popular Olipop flavors from worst to best. While every flavor has its fans, if you're new to the category or the brand, we suggest you avoid Strawberry Vanilla. With so many tastier choices out there, it doesn't make sense to reach for the one that our reviewer considered an "unpleasant experience."

Our reviewer sipped through 15 Olipop flavors (remember when the sum total options were regular or diet?), sorting out the good, the okay, and the nope. While most flavors at least slaked our reviewer's thirst, Strawberry Vanilla just did not impress. We attempted to apply a consistent method for judging each carbonated flavor, sampling them at the same temperature each from a glass, instead of the can. Our reviewer spent time savoring sips and cleansing their palate between flavors. Neither price nor the efficacy of any advertised health benefits were factored into the judging.