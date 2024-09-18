The Absolute Best Diet Soda You'll Find On The Shelves

For those days when you want a sweet, caffeinated kick without all the calories, a diet or zero sugar soda is a reliable choice. There are hundreds of options on the shelves, so there's no shortage of choice to suit your craving. Whether you want something of the lemon-lime variety or a deeper, more caramel-y flavor, the extensive diet soda aisle of a grocery store will likely suffice.

While this wide variety of choices is welcome, it can also be overwhelming at other times too. To help us all get an idea of which diet sodas are actually worth a purchase, Chowhound's own Robyn Blocker ranked 15 popular diet sodas to narrow down the pool.

While Blocker admired the crisp, lemon flavors of Diet Coke and the refreshing zing of a Sprite Zero, ultimately, both of these sodas lost out to her winning choice of Diet Dr. Pepper. Accordding to Blocker, this beverage stood out, thanks to its especially balanced flavor. Whether you're in the mood for a diet soda with a bold kick or more subtle profile, this drink surprisingly packs both. The smell of the drink is of an effervescent cherry, but the taste is a much lighter take on the classic flavors of a regular Dr. Pepper. While Blocker was a fan of plenty of other options, too, Diet Dr. Pepper lent the most pleasant flavor overall, and it was the most well-rounded pick for any occasion.

