The Diet Soda You Should Definitely Avoid Buying

While Diet Mountain Dew ended up being a lackluster choice for Robyn Blocker, there is always an alternative. For Mountain Dew lovers, that drink could be Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. This soda has no calories whereas the diet version is only low in calories, and Zero Sugar also offers slightly more in terms of caffeine too. The drink is said to be crisper overall, and a more citrus-forward cousin of Diet Mountain Dew, so it might be a fit replacement. (And if you don't already know it, learn the difference between zero sugar and diet soda here.)

For other diet soda options with notes of citrus, try a Sprite Zero or Fresca on for size. These options both ranked well on Blocker's list. The Sprite Zero was a refreshing option and a good no-caffeine choice, while Fresca tasted altogether sweet, natural, and refreshing. For something with a more orange-forward flavor, give a can of tangy Crush Orange Zero Sugar a try instead.

And hey, we get that taste can be subjective, so for all the diehard Mountain Dew fans out there, you can always give the diet variety a try for yourself. After all, Lana Del Rey did write a song about the beverage, so maybe it's just an acquired taste.