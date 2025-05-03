10 Crunchy Dippers To Scoop Your Tuna Salad

In a world where even the price of eggs has become volatile, many of us are turning to shelf-stables for low-priced meals and snacks. Seemingly steadfast against the rising cost of groceries, canned tuna remains as one of the most dependable shelf-stable products in the store, and one that is just as versatile as it is affordable. Tuna can be served directly from the can, spooned onto a Niçoise salad, baked into a classic American casserole, or, most commonly, stirred with mayo and served as tuna salad. The creamy, crunchy, fishy salad can itself be a meal or a snack with the right accoutrements, sometimes even earning the privilege of being served as stylish hors d'oeuvres. It's undeniably the best way to stretch your budget, and canned tuna comes with a pretty decent nutrition label, too.

There are plenty of ways to upgrade canned tuna salad to make it more exciting, but what about the vessels used for scooping, dipping, and serving the tuna? Being as versatile as it is, tuna salad can be piled onto far more than a simple Ritz or a slice of bread. We've rounded up 10 crunchy dippers that will transform the humble, creamy salad into an elegant app, a sushi-like snack, or a protein-packed lunch — giving you 10 new ways to stretch that small-but-mighty can of packed fish into a few more meals.