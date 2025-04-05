The 13 Best Umami Boosting Ingredients You Should Always Have On Hand

Umami, which means "delicious savory taste" in Japanese, is the relatively new fifth taste, alongside sour, sweet, bitter, and salty. This flavor was identified by Kikunae Ikeda, a Japanese chemist, in the early 1900s. During this time, he was researching the sensation experienced after consuming dashi, the Japanese broth made from kombu (kelp) and bonito flakes. Through numerous laboratory studies, Ikeda succeeded in isolating the taste molecule glutamate, an amino acid found in kombu. In 1909, he argued the taste sensation triggered by glutamate should be added to the basic tastes that contribute to flavor.

A few years later, in 1913, a former student of Ikeda, Shintaro Kodama, joined his studies and identified inosinate, the compound in bonito flakes responsible for the umami flavor. Additionally, in 1957, Dr. Akira Kuninaka discovered sodium guanylate in dried shiitake mushrooms; thus, glutamate, guanylate, and inosinate were identified as the compounds that evoke the umami taste. Subsequent studies by chemists led to the international recognition of umami as the fifth basic taste, and in 2002, umami receptors were discovered on the tongue, validating its existence even more.

As a chef of 10 years, I am always searching for ingredients that exemplify the umami taste. Whether it's miso or anchovies, the key to getting umami flavor in your food is by stocking your pantry with ingredients containing the compounds that trigger the umami sensation. If you're having a hard time figuring out which umami-boost ingredients to buy, here are a few that I always have on hand.