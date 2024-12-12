The Affordable Canned Way To Enjoy A Poke Bowl On A Budget

Equal parts satisfying and nourishing, a colorful poke bowl is a fresh yet filling Hawaiian dish. Typically assembled on a bed of rice topped with garden-fresh veggies and raw fish, poke is like a deconstructed sushi roll that's been stuffed into a bowl. Although fresh, uncooked fish is the most common protein source for restaurant-ordered poke bowls, dine-in recipes aren't always as affordable as those we make at home. But don't fret; you can prepare a high-quality poke bowl on a budget by using canned tuna.

Although canned tuna sometimes gets a bad rap for not being as toothsome as its fresh counterpart, they're more similar than meets the eye. Canned tuna is simply fresh tuna that's been cooked and canned for an extended shelf life. It flaunts that same delicate ocean flavor and round fatty mouthfeel characteristic of a fresh-caught tuna filet. When it comes to nutritional makeup, canned tuna doesn't flounder in comparison to fresh. In fact, it's high in protein, healthy fats, and other essential vitamins and minerals just like fresh tuna. Finally, as fresh, sushi-grade tuna can run from $15 to $24 per pound, canned tuna is the much more frugal option for a tasty dinner.

Be sure to opt for high-quality sodium-free varieties to achieve the freshest flavor possible. Tuna packed in water or oil can make a difference, as the former will have a lighter mouthfeel while the latter will take on a richer, fattier taste.