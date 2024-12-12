The Affordable Canned Way To Enjoy A Poke Bowl On A Budget
Equal parts satisfying and nourishing, a colorful poke bowl is a fresh yet filling Hawaiian dish. Typically assembled on a bed of rice topped with garden-fresh veggies and raw fish, poke is like a deconstructed sushi roll that's been stuffed into a bowl. Although fresh, uncooked fish is the most common protein source for restaurant-ordered poke bowls, dine-in recipes aren't always as affordable as those we make at home. But don't fret; you can prepare a high-quality poke bowl on a budget by using canned tuna.
Although canned tuna sometimes gets a bad rap for not being as toothsome as its fresh counterpart, they're more similar than meets the eye. Canned tuna is simply fresh tuna that's been cooked and canned for an extended shelf life. It flaunts that same delicate ocean flavor and round fatty mouthfeel characteristic of a fresh-caught tuna filet. When it comes to nutritional makeup, canned tuna doesn't flounder in comparison to fresh. In fact, it's high in protein, healthy fats, and other essential vitamins and minerals just like fresh tuna. Finally, as fresh, sushi-grade tuna can run from $15 to $24 per pound, canned tuna is the much more frugal option for a tasty dinner.
Be sure to opt for high-quality sodium-free varieties to achieve the freshest flavor possible. Tuna packed in water or oil can make a difference, as the former will have a lighter mouthfeel while the latter will take on a richer, fattier taste.
Making canned tuna poke taste like the real deal
Although canned tuna is a delicious alternative to fresh, we'll be the first to admit that it's not exactly the same. Fresh tuna will have a slightly brighter, milder flavor and canned tuna can seem dry in comparison. But if you follow a few tips, you'll be hard-pressed to spot the difference.
In addition to building a poke bowl with classic fixings like edamame, avocado, cucumber, and shredded carrots, introduce ingredients to the mix that can liven up the flavor of canned tuna for a more fresh-caught feel. To bolster the oceanic taste of canned tuna, sprinkle crushed seaweed over the bowl or use it as an edible utensil to scoop up bites of poke. For seaweed with a little more depth of flavor, use furikake, which typically features seaweed, bonito flakes, sesame seeds, and other spices and seasonings. When preparing a poke bowl sauce, consider infusing it with fish sauce to amplify that coastal flavor. A small spritz of lemon juice can freshen up the fishy taste of the tuna as well.
When purchasing a can of tuna for a poke bowl, avoid "chunk" labels and opt for "solid" labels instead. Solid tuna is packed with larger, less flaky fish filets that resemble the size and shape of raw tuna poke bowls. Next time you want to enjoy a beachside-style poke bowl, grab a can of tuna and make this Hawaiian staple without breaking the bank.