How To Freeze And Defrost Phyllo Dough The Right Way

Whether used for sweet and nutty baklava, fruity apple strudel, or savory spinach hand pies, it's hard to argue with the ethereal satisfaction that is phyllo dough. This flaky ingredient is defined by its crisp, delicate layers, and is deliciously versatile in so many applications.

Like pie crust, having phyllo on hand in the freezer makes life easier when you're in the process of menu planning. You can either purchase the already frozen kind, or give your fresh or leftover phyllo a tight wrap-up, first in plastic and then in aluminum foil, before stashing away.

That said, you still need to think ahead, because if you don't defrost this stuff the proper way, you can end up with destroyed building materials before you can construct your dish. The best method to ensure your dough stays intact is to remove it from the freezer and allow it to thaw in the fridge for about 24 hours. Trying to rush the process can result in cracked, tacky, or torn dough that won't be any use to you no matter the recipe. So while it may require a little patience, you'll be grateful later when you've avoided these tricky phyllo pitfalls.