How A Post-War Economic Boom Made Tuna Casserole An American Staple

When I was a child, whenever my mother began pulling out cans from the pantry along with a bag of egg noodles, I instantly knew what we were having for dinner: tuna casserole. While it wasn't my favorite, I grew to like it and now have a nostalgic fondness for the slippery noodles, earthy cream of mushroom soup, briny tuna, and crunchy potato chip topping. When my mother made it, she was following a long line of other home cooks (and working mothers) stretching back to the 1930s.

While the first known appearance of a tuna casserole recipe in print was in 1930 in a West Coast publication called Sunset Magazine, this dish is indelibly associated with the 1950s. Thanks to a post-World War II economic boom that brought convenience foods and new electric appliances into American households, tuna casserole became a go-to recipe for many families. While many women left their jobs following the end of the war, a lot of others remained in the labor force. Tuna casserole was fast and easy for women juggling both work and childrearing to make. But you have to go back a bit to understand how they got there.