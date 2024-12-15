What Is Green Goddess Dressing, And Why Is It Popular Again?

With the abundance of salad dressings out there these days, it's sometimes hard to find one that's especially memorable. But when it comes to one particularly classic option, the name alone has true staying power. Green goddess sounds as if it should be conjured and served by Mother Earth herself, but what is this uniquely titled topping really made of?

The components can be customized, but there are some fundamental elements in a green goddess dressing — among them, yogurt or mayo, herbs (often including licorice-y tarragon), citrus, oil, seasonings, aromatics like garlic, and a salty element like capers, anchovies, or Worcestershire sauce. This combination of ingredients makes for a creamy, well-balanced, and super-flavorful dressing.

Green Goddess dressing is something of a retro item, and its popularity probably peaked in the 70s. Its identity as a wholesome option had something to do with this, as wellness culture and so-called health foods became increasingly popular in that era. Its modern comeback may be attributed to its social media-friendly color: Green is associated with freshness, and also contributes major aesthetic appeal in a visually hungry world. Its adaptability may also play a part. It's easy to tweak for dietary preferences (swap anchovy for capers to make it vegetarian).