Make Your S'mores A Little More Interesting With One Simple Swap

When it comes to desserts, nothing hits the spot quite like s'mores. These gooey little treats — typically made by sandwiching marshmallows (traditionally cooked over a campfire) and chocolate between graham crackers — have been a cultural staple since first appearing on the pages of the Girl Scout guidebook, "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts," way back in 1927 (though undocumented versions of the dessert likely existed before this). While s'mores are delicious even in their simplest form, you can easily elevate them into something even more mouthwatering with just one simple swap.

And when we say simple, we mean it — because, quite literally, all you have to do is replace the graham crackers with Extra Big Cheez-Its. These popular baked snacks, known for their iconic square shape, rigid edges and trademark hole in the middle, made with real aged cheese, might seem like an outrageous addition to s'mores purists, but trust us when we say that they give this treat a uniquely moreish, savory edge that you'll be enjoying around the campfire for years to come.