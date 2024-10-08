Take Inspiration From Mexican Hot Chocolate To Transform Your Ice Cream

Perhaps the best thing about ice cream (apart from being so tasty), is what a customizable treat it is. Whether you're making your own ice cream or picking up a container at the store, it's easy to transform simple vanilla or chocolate with the addition of syrups, nuts, candy, spices, or salty treats. Blend ice cream for a milkshake, and you can even add booze.

For a super easy yet tantalizingly complex upgrade, look to Mexican hot chocolate for inspiration. What makes it different? It's the combination of sweet and spicy (or uhhh ... "swicy") that dark chocolate, cinnamon, and chili powder bring to the table. We've discussed how sweet-and-spicy works its magic when adding hot honey as an ice cream topping. This trick works the same way, though it's less sweet and arguably less messy. One bite of a high-quality chocolate ice cream topped with this Mexican chocolate-inspired seasoning, and you may want to mix up a batch and carry it with you at all times.