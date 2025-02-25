Why Savory Spices Are The Unexpected Addition Ice Cream Needs

Are you growing tired of the same old ice cream flavors you've had time and time again? If you're looking for a change, next to learning how to deep fry a banana split, you can easily enhance your favorite ice cream flavors with a multitude of savory extras. Sure enough, with some unexpected spices such as flaky salt, rosemary, thyme, and black pepper, classic ice cream flavors take on a new level of complexity and become even more flavorful.

Believe it or not, there's actually a scientific reason that backs your constant inclination to roll your cookies in a salty sweet coating or dip your breakfast sausage in maple syrup. Sure enough, opposing flavors complement one another and create an unbeatable experience for your taste buds. Since the human body naturally craves salt and sugar, combining these elements in rich and creamy ice cream seems like a no-brainer.

For example, the experience of eating plain old chocolate ice cream is fairly one dimensional. Yet, with the addition of salt or an unexpected spice like dried chili flakes, your taste receptors become more activated. Savory additions not only highlight sweeter components but give your ice cream a more balanced and sophisticated overall flavor. To successfully upgrade your ice cream with select herbs and spices, start simple. For a mild addition, enhance vanilla or berry ice cream with brown sugar and fresh rosemary, thyme, or basil.