Can You Use Red Wine And Balsamic Vinegar Interchangeably?

The food world is full of wonderful — and sometimes recipe-saving — swaps. Greek yogurt can occasionally stand in for sour cream. Whole milk and a little lemon juice or distilled vinegar can famously masquerade as buttermilk. And who hasn't frantically searched for the precise ratio required to substitute baking soda and baking powder? Like all of those, and some less official last minute emergency kitchen exchanges, switching red wine vinegar with balsamic might seem tempting. But the substitution is usually better avoided, because the two are simply too different.

Advertisement

Although its origin dates back to Italy in the middle ages, if you look at the label on the bottle of balsamic vinegar in your kitchen today, the first ingredient will be cooked grape must. That's the product of crushed grapes, including not only the fruit's juice, but also its skin, seeds, and stems, just like it was made nearly a millennium ago. Traditional balsamic vinegar with a DOP designation (which indicates it was produced with traditional methods and prepared locally in Italy) has been reduced, fermented, and aged for at least 12 years. Although other varieties are prepared with less intensity, you probably cannot make any kind of balsamic vinegar at home.

Said to date back to ancient Babylon, red wine vinegar is absent any formal, DOP-style keeper in the modern era. You can probably even make it at home using its two separate titular ingredients, and a couple of weeks of fermentation time. It should turn out thin and brightly acidic, whereas balsamic is thick, deep, and sweeter.

Advertisement