Balance The Sweetness Of Donuts With A Salty Addition

Who doesn't love a little saltiness with their sweets? Salted caramel, peanut butter cups, and even salted chocolate are all well-loved sweet-and-savory combos. Combining salty and sweet foods may seem counterintuitive; after all, wouldn't adding savory elements to sweet foods cancel out both aspects? Well, no, actually. As it turns out, foods can taste sweeter with a dash of salt, as it can help activate sweet tasting receptors. With this in mind, you might want to try adding some savory aspects to otherwise sweet dishes, and we know just where to start: donuts.

That's right: Those delightful fried-and-frosted rings of dough could seriously benefit from a salty kick, and said kick is closer than you'd think. It might even be on the same plate as your frosted donut, which is considered a breakfast food in the U.S. unlike other parts of the world. The answer to your sweet-and-salty donut query is bacon thanks to its savory, smoked, and crunchy nature.

To add bacon to your donut, simply slice raw bacon into small pieces and then fry it up until fully cooked. You can then sprinkle your cooked bacon bits onto your frosted donut, whether cake or yeast. If you're making Long Johns, you can place full strips on the top. This flavor combo works particularly well with a maple glaze. Then again, there are a few more creative ways to bacon your donut.