Ritz Cracker Thin Mints Taste Like The Real Thing And Only Require 2 Ingredients
Picture this: You're finally settling in for the evening to watch your favorite show, cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate in hand — the only problem is, you're missing a sweet treat to go alongside. You're not in the mood for a proper dessert, but a couple of cookies — say, Thin Mints — certainly wouldn't go amiss. If only Girl Scout cookie season ran all year-round.
Well don't worry, because you can actually make your very own version of these bestselling treats, which are comprised of a crisp, chocolate cookie base coated in mint chocolate, from just two ingredients; and the process could take you as little as 15 minutes. Whip up a batch and keep it in the freezer, for occasions such as this when you feel a sweet tooth coming on.
All you have to do is take some Andes mints (the popular oblong shaped chocolates with a mint center) or similar type of candy, microwave them in 30 second bursts until melted, then use a fork to carefully dunk plain Ritz crackers into the mixture, until they are completely covered. Give them a gentle tap to release any excess chocolate, then place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper to set for around 15 to 30 minutes (pop it into the fridge or freezer to speed up the process) and there you have it — a perfectly delicious Thin Mint dupe.
How to level up your homemade Thin Mints
These copycat cookies are perfect as is, but if you want to make them into something more substantial, go right ahead. Use them as a building block for a subtly minty s'more (swapping them in for graham crackers), or a miniature ice cream sandwich (vanilla or chocolate flavored ice cream would work well here, but if you really want to play into the Thin Mint theme, opt for mint chocolate chip instead).
Alternatively, top each cookie with a little whipped cream or marshmallow fluff — a great option if you want a reprieve from all that rich chocolatey goodness. And during the holidays, a festive sprinkling of crushed candy cane immediately after being coated in chocolate, will take these treats from personal snack, to proper gift. This is because of their similarity to the seasonal treat, Christmas crack, which also uses salted crackers like Ritz, covered in caramel, chocolate, and other toppings.
And if you're interested in experimenting with these cookies in an entirely different form, consider crushing or chopping them up and using as a garnish on milkshakes or hot beverages like this peppermint hot chocolate – on cakes and other baking — or on ice cream (you could even swirl pieces through your own homemade version, no machine required). Whatever you do, be sure to make a bulk batch, because just like the OG Thin Mint — these cookies won't last long.