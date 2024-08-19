Ritz Cracker Thin Mints Taste Like The Real Thing And Only Require 2 Ingredients

Picture this: You're finally settling in for the evening to watch your favorite show, cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate in hand — the only problem is, you're missing a sweet treat to go alongside. You're not in the mood for a proper dessert, but a couple of cookies — say, Thin Mints — certainly wouldn't go amiss. If only Girl Scout cookie season ran all year-round.

Well don't worry, because you can actually make your very own version of these bestselling treats, which are comprised of a crisp, chocolate cookie base coated in mint chocolate, from just two ingredients; and the process could take you as little as 15 minutes. Whip up a batch and keep it in the freezer, for occasions such as this when you feel a sweet tooth coming on.

All you have to do is take some Andes mints (the popular oblong shaped chocolates with a mint center) or similar type of candy, microwave them in 30 second bursts until melted, then use a fork to carefully dunk plain Ritz crackers into the mixture, until they are completely covered. Give them a gentle tap to release any excess chocolate, then place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper to set for around 15 to 30 minutes (pop it into the fridge or freezer to speed up the process) and there you have it — a perfectly delicious Thin Mint dupe.

