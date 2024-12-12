13 Unexpected Seasonings For Restaurant-Quality Burgers

The secret to a great burger is in its simplicity. Sandwich high-quality ground beef between two soft buns, add a few key toppings and condiments, and enjoy a meal that is served everywhere from fast food joints to Michelin-starred restaurants. While salt and pepper may be the first combo that comes to mind when you get ready to add flavor to a burger, you can also branch out to give your favorites some new flavor combinations. Spices and seasonings are the perfect way to add a little bit of heat, amp up the savory element, or put a new twist on an All-American classic.

We asked top chefs to share their secret combinations and the ideas behind the tastes that elevate burgers at their own restaurants. From blends to put on the patty before cooking to brands that they swear by, these are some unexpected but delicious choices to make a restaurant-quality burger at home. These are geared toward traditional beef burgers, but give them a try with bison, venison, or even turkey for a whole new kind of flavor.