13 Unexpected Seasonings For Restaurant-Quality Burgers
The secret to a great burger is in its simplicity. Sandwich high-quality ground beef between two soft buns, add a few key toppings and condiments, and enjoy a meal that is served everywhere from fast food joints to Michelin-starred restaurants. While salt and pepper may be the first combo that comes to mind when you get ready to add flavor to a burger, you can also branch out to give your favorites some new flavor combinations. Spices and seasonings are the perfect way to add a little bit of heat, amp up the savory element, or put a new twist on an All-American classic.
We asked top chefs to share their secret combinations and the ideas behind the tastes that elevate burgers at their own restaurants. From blends to put on the patty before cooking to brands that they swear by, these are some unexpected but delicious choices to make a restaurant-quality burger at home. These are geared toward traditional beef burgers, but give them a try with bison, venison, or even turkey for a whole new kind of flavor.
Smoked paprika
Like the name suggests, smoked paprika adds a bit of warm smokiness to your burger. You can use it on its own or as part of a blend. Peaches Ayers, head chef of Adrift Tiki Bar in Denver, Colorado, uses smoked paprika along with other spices before forming the burger patties at the restaurant.
"Blending the spices into the meat gives it a different depth of flavor," says Ayers. "For this method, I like to use salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika." This blend works together to add savory, spicy, and smoky taste to every bite of the burger before it even hits the grill.
Smoked paprika is made from red peppers, but isn't quite as hot as other types of peppers, such as ghost pepper or cayenne. You can take things a step further and look for paprika sourced from different regions to experiment even more with subtle variations in taste. Paprika pairs well with creamy cheese on a burger, plus added tang from pickles or coleslaw for a nice depth of flavor.
White pepper
Most chefs agree that salt and pepper are the most important seasonings for a good burger, but you can put a new spin on these classics by swapping out white pepper for the standard black peppercorns instead. It adds a similar flavor and spice, but is typically a little bit smoother. Both white pepper and black pepper come from the same plant but are prepared in different ways, which ultimately makes subtle changes to the end result. To make white pepper, ripe peppercorns are soaked in water to remove the outer skin before drying. The result is a milder spice that still gives a tiny kick to bring out the meat's natural flavor. Depending on how it is made and the specific brand, white pepper has a slightly earthier taste as well.
White pepper is also good if you want to let other spices and flavors shine. If you get a bite with a heavy dose of pepper, black pepper can be a bit overpowering while white pepper doesn't compete with other tastes as much. Most palates are also used to black pepper since it is a staple in many types of cooking, so just the novelty of white pepper can change things up.
Black truffle sea salt
If you think that standard salt and pepper are the only options, another upgrade to consider is subbing black truffle sea salt for regular table salt. This spice is extra indulgent and gives your burger even more savory flavor without fully committing to truffle oil, which tends to overpower other ingredients. Black truffles are a type of rare mushroom that can be pricey to add to your cooking. Opting for a sea salt infused with black truffle instead is much more economical, plus it takes care of the salt seasoning at the same time.
The sea salt still helps create a delicious crust on a seared burger and can also bring out the moisture in the patty. The verdict is still out on the best time to season the patty, but Gordon Ramsay famously recommended preparing and salting the patty a day in advance to help the burger stay together and to enhance the flavor.
Peaches Ayers likes black truffle sea salt with white pepper to bring out the flavor of the meat while still elevating the burger with something new and different. This stays close to the classic tried-and-true seasoning combo but adds a unique twist.
Furikake
Furikake is a seasoning blend often used in Japanese cuisine. It includes dried fish, dried seaweed, sesame seeds, and other ingredients that bring extra salty flavor plus brininess to the burger. This is the seasoning often used with sushi, although it can add umami to plenty of other dishes as well, including popcorn and instant ramen. For burgers, it makes a good topper that also adds a hint of crunch thanks to the seeds in the blend.
"In my signature Loco Moco Smash Burger the meat is seasoned, the patties are seasoned when they go on the grill and they're topped with tonkatsu sauce and furikake when they're finished cooking," says Peaches Ayers. "Seasoning the burger in layers (at different stages of the cooking process) is the best way to achieve a unique and memorable meal."
Furikake works best as a finishing seasoning because it adds extra flavor rather than enhances the natural flavor of the meat. Start with a small amount to keep it from overpowering the rest of your ingredients, adding more to suit your preferences. You can find furikake in the spice aisle or Asian food section of most grocery stores. Or channel similar flavors in your own blend by grinding nori sheets and mixing them with sesame seeds, soy sauce, and salt.
Korean red pepper
Also known as gochugaru, Korean red pepper is similar to red pepper flakes or chili powder, both of which are available at the store. You may have to go to a specialty market to get the exact brand or style that you prefer, but we promise it's worth the extra effort. Compared to standard red pepper flakes, gochugaru has an extra smokiness to it and can even impart a bit of sweetness to your seasonings. Use a small amount alongside your salt and pepper when you form the patties. If you want to take the heat up even more, mix a bit of gochugaru paste into your ketchup or other condiments before spreading it over your finished burger patty.
You can use this spice blend to upgrade everything from breakfast burritos to alfredo sauce, but adding it to a burger is a fantastic way to let the heat take center stage. This seasoning is on the hotter side, although the spiciness can vary by brand and batch. If you're making a cheeseburger, add a mild, creamy cheese like mozzarella over the top. This helps tame the heat of gochugaru powder and is a good way to introduce your palate to this type of spice.
Green peppercorns
If black pepper is too much for you, consider going with green peppercorns instead. These peppercorns are actually the same variety as black pepper but are usually pickled or dried before being ripe. The result is a smooth flavor that still retains some of its fruity and earthy quality compared to black pepper, which tends to have more of a bite.
Even though green pepper has a milder flavor, it can still create that delicious crust that good seasoning brings to burgers. Use it just like you would black pepper, preferably getting whole peppercorns to grind fresh as you season.
If you want to start experimenting with different types of pepper, you can also opt for a blend of all colors, including black, white, green, and pink. The flavor differences are subtle but to a burger connoisseur, using a variety of seasonings can give extra depth of flavor. It also looks impressive if you're whipping up burger patties at home and grinding the pepper yourself.
Purple shallot
To up the umami in your burger, consider adding some purple shallot. This seasoning made from the allium gives sweet flavor to your burger, similar to onion flakes or powder. Because shallots are not as strong as onions, this seasoning is a bit milder than onion powder, which is a commonly used spice for great burgers. It can be harder to find, but a little bit goes a long way and will last for a long time. If you're subbing the dried variety for fresh, diced shallots, a large pinch of dried shallots is the equivalent to a ½ sliced fresh shallot. You can mix it right into the meat before forming your patties.
You can find purple shallots sliced and dried, but fried shallot flakes are also common. These add a different type of flavor, depending on how they are prepared, and can add a slight crunchy texture, especially when you use them as a topper. Fried shallots also tend to be larger, so they won't mix in as seamlessly to your burger patty. Experiment with both to see which you prefer, even mixing the two to incorporate various elements of this umami-rich taste.
Celery salt
Celery salt is another versatile upgrade that can enhance your burger's natural flavor without taking over and obscuring the meat's savoriness. A mixture of ground celery seeds and salt, this seasoning brings out the natural flavors of the meat, a must for any good burger. It adds a bit of bright, earthiness to the meat while still maintaining its spot in the background on your plate.
If you opt for celery salt, forgo other added salt when preparing your burger patty. Add pepper alongside to balance things out and help the meaty taste come through. Use a similar amount of celery salt as you would regular salt. While most stores carry celery salt in the spice aisle, you can also make your own blend from celery seeds and regular table salt or sea salt. This versatile spice can be used as a substitute for salt in other dishes as well, including a Chicago-style hot dog, potato salad, or even as a salted rim on a bloody mary. The difference is subtle but definitely worth trying if you like the classic taste of a well-seasoned burger but want to give it just a little extra boost.
Cayenne
Give your burgers an extra little kick with a coating of cayenne powder. You can use a little or a lot in combination with others spices to customize the heat. This powder is made from cayenne peppers, which are considered "hot" on the Scoville scale used to measure the intensity of peppers. Compared to chili powder and other spices used to add a little bit of hot flavor, cayenne powder is strong, so start with just a little bit if you're new to this seasoning.
If you are heavy handed in your use of cayenne powder, don't be surprised if you literally begin to sweat eating your spicy burger. Fortunately, this can have some health benefits as the capsaicin, which is what gives peppers their heat, can stimulate digestion, and even boost your metabolism. Even a small amount can definitely add a strong flavor and elevate a boring burger to a five alarm fire version. Pair it with a creamy cheese to tame the heat a little.
Diamond Crystal brand kosher salt
While salt is a pretty standard seasoning option for burger patties, the specific brand is key for some chefs. Devon Quinn, the chef at Eden in Chicago and recent champion of the city's Hamburger Hop competition recommends Diamond Crystal kosher salt. This brand is known for its coarse grind of delicate salt crystals, which are hollow due to the specific evaporation process used. It clings to the meat when sprinkled over the top but still melds into the surface as the patty grills.
"A high quality burger patty needs to be liberally seasoned with diamond brand kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper," says Quinn. This lets the burger's natural flavor come through and works with a variety of toppings. The combination that earned the Judge's Choice Award included a well-seasoned patty with American cheese sauce, dill pickle coleslaw, arugula, oven-dried tomatoes, and black garlic dijonnaise. Keeping seasonings simple but high-quality let the other ingredients work together without competing with anything too overpowering.
Freshly ground black pepper
Pepper might be another run-of-the-mill option, but how you apply it can take your burger from boring to restaurant-worthy. To make it work best, use an actual pepper mill to grind a fresh seasoning over the top of your burger patty.
Devon Quinn emphasizes quality over quantity when it comes to both pepper and salt. Along with Diamond Crystal salt, Quinn adds freshly ground pepper to the patty of the restaurant's award-winning burger. "We try not to disguise the flavor of the beef," says Quinn. "It is important that everything added to the burger is equally high quality and thoughtful, but not too far away from a classic burger's fixings."
We like the OXO Good Grips contoured mess-free pepper grinder, but any adjustable pepper mill works well. Choose a mill that lets you use your own peppercorns to get the best customization. You can use black, green, white, pink, or a combination peppercorn blend.
Porcini powder
Made from mushrooms, porcini powder adds extra flavor to your burger when mixed into the patty or applied on top before grilling. It's a favorite of Matt Jaffe, Director of Operations at The Capital Burger. "At The Capital Burger, we use dried porcini powder in our seasoning blend to enhance the flavor of our burgers and bring out that savory, umami taste," he says. Jaffe adds that the "earthy and mushroom flavors" work well with the meat's natural taste and texture to create a super savory burger. Porcini mushrooms are known for having a meaty taste themselves, so it's not surprising that they would enhance a burger's flavor as well.
You can make it at home by drying mushrooms in a dehydrator or buy the spice at the store. You might also find blends with chili powder or red pepper for a little extra heat. Mix it with salt if you want to season your burger with both in one step. If you have large pieces of dried mushroom, you may need to grind it into a finer powder to help apply it more evenly across the burger's surface.
Blackening spice
Blackening spice is a mix of other spices that make great additions to a burger, such as garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and others. Using a good blackening spice combines all of the best elements in one easy-to-apply step. It's commonly used with fish and chicken, but it also adds a smoky, savory, and even sweet element to burgers as well.
Chef Joe Cash, a 2024 James Beard semifinalist and the owner/chef behind Scoundrel in Greenville, South Carolina, uses blackening spices on the restaurant's "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel" burger, which is grilled over an open flame. It features two patties, so you know that getting the seasoning blend is key to creating a tasty burger.
"I feel like the light smoke and blackening spice play very well together," says Cash. "You rarely want to mix anything into the meat but once the burgers are formed I like a nice layer of salt and blackening spice." Once the burger is grilled, you can add a slice of cheese on top for a creamy addition to the flavorful spice.