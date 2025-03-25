It Couldn't Be Easier To Add A Touch Of Flair (And Flavor) To Your Frozen French Fries

French fries are an incredibly simple food with an extraordinary flavor. Something about fried potatoes with a flick of salt goes a long way, and this simplicity makes them a universal side dish that you can dip in anything. You can find tasty fries in a fast food restaurant, the freezer section of the grocery store, or made from scratch at home. They're an upgrade to any dinner, so take them to the next level by pairing them with the right sauces and seasonings.

Before we get into the tips and tricks, you'll want to find the right fries for the job. In our ranking of store-bought fries, Checkers/Rally's had the best seasoned variety, and Lamb Weston had the best plain variety with the hand-cut style fries. These two brands can be found all over the country, but our guide to leveling up fries can turn even the sloppiest spuds into a stunning snack. Rev up your ovens (or air fryers) for America's favorite side dish.