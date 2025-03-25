It Couldn't Be Easier To Add A Touch Of Flair (And Flavor) To Your Frozen French Fries
French fries are an incredibly simple food with an extraordinary flavor. Something about fried potatoes with a flick of salt goes a long way, and this simplicity makes them a universal side dish that you can dip in anything. You can find tasty fries in a fast food restaurant, the freezer section of the grocery store, or made from scratch at home. They're an upgrade to any dinner, so take them to the next level by pairing them with the right sauces and seasonings.
Before we get into the tips and tricks, you'll want to find the right fries for the job. In our ranking of store-bought fries, Checkers/Rally's had the best seasoned variety, and Lamb Weston had the best plain variety with the hand-cut style fries. These two brands can be found all over the country, but our guide to leveling up fries can turn even the sloppiest spuds into a stunning snack. Rev up your ovens (or air fryers) for America's favorite side dish.
Poutine
Born in mid-20th century Québec and found virtually everywhere in Canada since then, we're starting our list off with a classic. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish made of fries, cheese curds, and gravy. The gravy can be anything, but it's most often made from beef. You can whip up a quick gravy by combining beef stock with a fat, such as butter or pan drippings, and thickener, such as flour or cornstarch. Buying or making cheese curds can be a hassle, so you can substitute this step by shredding or crumbling soft cheese over the fries. White cheddar is the standard for its mild sharpness and the way it melts when you take a bite with the warm food. To go the extra mile, toss your fries in steak seasoning to match the beefy gravy flavors.
Garlic and Parmesan pizza fries
Get the best of both worlds by combining the flavors of pizza with fries. Bake your fries in a garlic and olive oil mix with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Dust Parmesan on top once you pull them out of the oven or air fryer, and the fries will be hot enough to soften and bind the cheese to their crispy exterior. Tomato ketchup is the go-to fry sauce, but a different tomato condiment will do you better here — dip these fries in marinara to get all the pizza flavors you love in one bite.
Malt vinegar and dill fries
If you've ever been to a British pub, you've probably seen a bottle of malt vinegar at the table. Malt vinegar is made from the beer brewing process, composed of double-fermented barley grains. It has an acidic and umami flavor that goes perfectly with salted potatoes. You'll want to dabble this vinegar all over your fries, especially if you're using extra-crispy wedges. Seasoning with dill adds a pleasant fragrance and herbal edge.
Scattered Big Mac fries
For a taste of fast food at home, whip up a copycat version of McDonald's Big Mac sauce. Make a hefty boat of fries by topping them with diced white onions and pickles. The Big Mac uses American cheese singles, but a freshly-grated cheddar block is easier to melt and turn into a cheese sauce for fuller fry coverage. Make the dish filling with crumbled burger bites and shredded lettuce for the full Mac experience. Skinny salted fries as the base will turn this concept into one happy meal.
Monterey Cal-Mex fries
California is home to Monterey Jack cheese, famous for its versatility and the way it pairs with several Mexican foods. To get a taste of the West Coast on your plate, toss your fries in a Monterey seasoning of dried bell pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Melt the cheese into a creamy queso sauce on top and prepare a spicy chipotle mayonnaise to dip. Make your next carne asada a showstopper with these festive fries on the side.
Maple bacon sweet potato fries
Fries don't always have to be savory. Turn air-fryer sweet potato fries into an unforgettable treat inspired by your favorite breakfast foods. Give your dish some rich, meaty decadence by cooking and chopping bacon into bits for the topping — toss the fries in a little bit of grease if you're feeling adventurous. Season the spuds with cinnamon and nutmeg for a spicy and aromatic vibe that pairs with the bacon. Instead of going for a traditional dipping sauce, drizzle maple syrup to bring that sweet element and bind the ingredients together. Comfort food doesn't get more comforting than this balance of sweet, savory, and smoky. You'll want to use a fork for this one.