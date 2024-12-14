Are Au Gratin And Scalloped Potatoes The Same Thing?

Butter and potatoes: these two culinary elements are nearly ubiquitous in their popularity and cache, and may be unrivaled among foods of all kinds. When put together, you can create everything from silky mashed potatoes to disco fries (a New Jersey delicacy), but there are two classic preparations that really highlight the pairing between starchy tubers and unctuous dairy – scalloped potatoes, and au gratin.

Given that these dishes have so much in common, it's easy to consider them interchangeable. But as it turns out, there are distinctions — and some that might make a real difference to your guests and fellow diners. Perhaps the most notable being another beloved ingredient: cheese. Although scalloped potatoes can sometimes feature an optional topping of the gooey stuff, the strictly traditional recipe goes without. Au gratin, on the other hand, is a decadent dish that does feature a good dose of cheese layered in.

Another major difference is how they're cooked. On the scalloped side, these taters are dressed with a roux made from flour, butter, and milk. In the gratin corner, it's a combination of cream, butter, and the aforementioned cheese. This not only results in a different textural experience, but also means au gratin is a gluten-free dish. Yet despite differences and similarities between these two dishes, one thing they have in common is that they can be customized to suit your taste.