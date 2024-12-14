Are Au Gratin And Scalloped Potatoes The Same Thing?
Butter and potatoes: these two culinary elements are nearly ubiquitous in their popularity and cache, and may be unrivaled among foods of all kinds. When put together, you can create everything from silky mashed potatoes to disco fries (a New Jersey delicacy), but there are two classic preparations that really highlight the pairing between starchy tubers and unctuous dairy – scalloped potatoes, and au gratin.
Given that these dishes have so much in common, it's easy to consider them interchangeable. But as it turns out, there are distinctions — and some that might make a real difference to your guests and fellow diners. Perhaps the most notable being another beloved ingredient: cheese. Although scalloped potatoes can sometimes feature an optional topping of the gooey stuff, the strictly traditional recipe goes without. Au gratin, on the other hand, is a decadent dish that does feature a good dose of cheese layered in.
Another major difference is how they're cooked. On the scalloped side, these taters are dressed with a roux made from flour, butter, and milk. In the gratin corner, it's a combination of cream, butter, and the aforementioned cheese. This not only results in a different textural experience, but also means au gratin is a gluten-free dish. Yet despite differences and similarities between these two dishes, one thing they have in common is that they can be customized to suit your taste.
Personalizing your potatoes
Many of the personal touches you'd add to one of these potato dishes would work just as well in the other. For example, when choosing a cheese for your au gratin, you can personalize to your preference, opting for standbys like Gruyere, cheddar, or Parmesan, but you can also experiment with goat, blue or brie – all of which also work should you choose to cheese-ify your scalloped potatoes.
In both cases, herbs like thyme and parsley, and alliums like garlic and onion are welcome additions, as are a sprinkle of crunchy breadcrumbs that contribute contrasting texture with all those tender, creamy potatoes. A little Dijon mustard brings a subtle spice character, while a bolder take might feature cayenne pepper. There are plenty of super easy canned ingredients that can seriously upgrade your scalloped potatoes, from mushroom soup to hearty chili, all of which would also complement au gratin. Or, you can borrow ideas from tartiflette — another cheesy potato dish – and toss in some cubed up ham or bacon for a little protein boost (which is also an excellent way to repurpose leftover meat). Regardless of which dish you choose or how you make it your own, these two buttery, creamy classic potato dishes are reliable crowdpleasers across party lines.