How Gordon Ramsay Adds A Kick To Pimento Cheese Dip

If pimento cheese dip is not yet in your kitchen rotation, the time has come to interrogate that absence. Not only is the Southern staple that marries pimento peppers and cheddar cheese marvelous in mac and cheese, it's a no-brainer added to a fried green tomato sandwich and still excellent served with little more than toast points. Pimento cheese dip is terrifically easy to whip up at home with those compulsory base ingredients, plus cream cheese, mayo, and a few everyday household seasonings. But it's also a cinch to customize, including a smoky adaptation from fiery celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay's riff involves sprinkling crispy paprika breadcrumbs on the pimento cheese dip of your choice. According to his recipe, to prepare the topping, he heats a tablespoon of olive oil, a tablespoon of unsalted butter, and half a teaspoon of smoked paprika (made with roasted peppers rather than simply dried ones) on low. After five minutes, he increases the temperature to medium and stirs in half a cup of panko to toast until golden. Once your pimento cheese dip has cooled, top it with the breadcrumbs for a crunchy, smoky addition to the uniquely zesty dip.