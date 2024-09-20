Upgrade A Jar Of Store-Bought Queso With One Particular Seasoning

Queso is undeniably a crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving it as an appetizer or having it as a snack, this creamy, cheesy dip is versatile and can be adjusted to anyone's tastes. If you're looking to transform a jar of store-bought queso into a decadent, restaurant-quality masterpiece, you can add this staple of any spice rack: paprika.

Paprika is a ground spice made from dried sweet red peppers and is popular in Mexican, South American, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines. The taste of paprika on its own is subtle, but when mixed with creamy queso, it creates a full-bodied bite of umami — a rich, savory flavor profile found in both cheese and red peppers. Like queso, paprika comes in many varieties. You can try smoked paprika to have your guests wondering if you roasted red peppers over a wood-fired stove. Or, customize the spice level by using paprika that has been blended with a hotter pepper like cayenne to kick the heat up a notch or two.

An important rule of thumb when seasoning your food is to start small, perform a taste test, and then increase as needed. You can always add more of a spice to a dish, but you can't necessarily take it out. With a 15-ounce jar of queso, try adding 1 teaspoon of paprika and see how that tastes. Add another teaspoon until you achieve the flavor you're going for. Be especially careful if you're using smoked or spicy paprika — you don't want smokiness or heat to overwhelm the dish.

