What Exactly Is In Taco Seasoning?

Few things beat tacos when it comes to quick, easy, and tasty weeknight meals. Many people reach for pre-made taco seasoning packets to flavor their ground beef, and while these packets often contain similar ingredients — like spices, salt, and thickeners to create that saucy texture — taco seasoning is incredibly easy to make at home. Instead of relying on store-bought mixes, you can use common pantry spices to whip up a fresh, customized batch that suits your taste.

Store-bought seasonings are going to be slightly different in flavor between brands, with proprietary spice blends and variations in additives. However, some standard spices include chili, paprika, and oregano, as well as onion and garlic. They may include cornstarch or other thickeners, and plenty of salt. Making your own blend lets you limit the amount of salt included, avoid suspicious additives, and save a ton of money in the long run.

Most basic homemade taco seasoning recipes use a full tablespoon of chili powder, as well as a blend of salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, and onion and garlic powder. You can add more or less of the spices to your taste or to adjust the heat, or add some extra flavorings if you desire.