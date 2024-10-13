What Exactly Is In Taco Seasoning?
Few things beat tacos when it comes to quick, easy, and tasty weeknight meals. Many people reach for pre-made taco seasoning packets to flavor their ground beef, and while these packets often contain similar ingredients — like spices, salt, and thickeners to create that saucy texture — taco seasoning is incredibly easy to make at home. Instead of relying on store-bought mixes, you can use common pantry spices to whip up a fresh, customized batch that suits your taste.
Store-bought seasonings are going to be slightly different in flavor between brands, with proprietary spice blends and variations in additives. However, some standard spices include chili, paprika, and oregano, as well as onion and garlic. They may include cornstarch or other thickeners, and plenty of salt. Making your own blend lets you limit the amount of salt included, avoid suspicious additives, and save a ton of money in the long run.
Most basic homemade taco seasoning recipes use a full tablespoon of chili powder, as well as a blend of salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, and onion and garlic powder. You can add more or less of the spices to your taste or to adjust the heat, or add some extra flavorings if you desire.
Customizing your taco seasoning
A basic taco seasoning recipe provides a jumping off point for customized flavor. Some must-have ingredients are best used while you're cooking and will complement your seasoning. Others can be used for batches of homemade seasoning. Consider adding cumin for a warm and earthy flavor, or a dash of cocoa powder for a slight sweetness. Red pepper flakes can be used to add a bit more heat, and smoked paprika instead of regular will give your blend a delicious hint of smokiness. There are also different types of chili powder you can substitute for regular, such as ancho or chipotle chili powders. These small tweaks can become your secret ingredient — something everyone will be asking about when they taste the difference.
When you use a homemade blend instead of a packet, one difference you might notice is that the mixture can turn out a bit watery. This is because most DIY seasoning blends don't contain cornstarch or other thickeners like the store-bought versions do. To mimic that saucy texture, simply add some cornstarch to the skillet to help thicken the sauce and coat the meat. Alternatively, you can stir in a bit of tomato paste or even some refried beans for extra thickness and added flavor.