12 Ingredients To Add In For Better Beef Stew

It's possible to amp up the savory, meaty notes of beef stew with the addition of ingredients that provide umami, the "fifth taste," thanks to the amino acid glutamate (glutamic acid). Umami is the essence of savoriness, detectable not only in obvious sources like seared beef but also in foods like tomatoes, soy sauce, egg yolks, and fish. Anchovies, in particular, are known for being rich sources of umami, with 100 grams of these tiny fish containing roughly 630 milligrams of naturally occurring glutamate. Try 1 tablespoon of anchovy paste in beef stew to add a pleasant meaty saltiness. (Ina Garten uses it as her secret ingredient in a tuna melt, but it works with non-seafood dishes as well!)

Marye Audet, best-selling cookbook author and recipe developer at Restless Chipotle, makes use of the umami in fish by always elevating her beef stew with a splash of fish sauce. This doesn't add a fishy flavor, she explains, but rather a richness that increases the stew's depth and provides an overall more succulent flavor.

Audet actually discovered her fish sauce trick when she ran out of another staple flavor-maker, one perhaps sitting in more American pantries right now than fish sauce: Worcestershire sauce. That's right – one of the key components of this classic condiment is fermented anchovies. About 1 teaspoon of it is enough to pop the flavor in beef stew.