14 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Mac And Cheese

Frozen mac and cheese is great to have on hand when you don't feel like cooking and want something quick and easy. Let's be honest though — it can be rather bland. Like many store-bought frozen meals, that microwaveable mac and cheese sitting in your freezer may not contain the highest-quality, tastiest ingredients. Plus, the frozen brick could turn into a mushy mess after you nuke it. That doesn't mean that you have to settle for a sub-par meal though.

There are plenty of ways you can upgrade frozen mac and cheese to create a delicious dish. You might want to consider adding extra ingredients to elevate the textures and flavors of your mac and cheese. You can also use the frozen pasta to create new dishes that are so much more than just a sad bowl of microwaved gloop.

With frozen mac and cheese, a little bit of effort goes a long way in achieving a truly satisfying meal. It may take a bit longer to prepare, but you'll be rewarded with a tasty meal that may not even taste like it came out of a freezer. The next time you reach for that store-bought box, consider some of these frozen mac and cheese hacks.