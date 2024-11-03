14 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Mac And Cheese
Frozen mac and cheese is great to have on hand when you don't feel like cooking and want something quick and easy. Let's be honest though — it can be rather bland. Like many store-bought frozen meals, that microwaveable mac and cheese sitting in your freezer may not contain the highest-quality, tastiest ingredients. Plus, the frozen brick could turn into a mushy mess after you nuke it. That doesn't mean that you have to settle for a sub-par meal though.
There are plenty of ways you can upgrade frozen mac and cheese to create a delicious dish. You might want to consider adding extra ingredients to elevate the textures and flavors of your mac and cheese. You can also use the frozen pasta to create new dishes that are so much more than just a sad bowl of microwaved gloop.
With frozen mac and cheese, a little bit of effort goes a long way in achieving a truly satisfying meal. It may take a bit longer to prepare, but you'll be rewarded with a tasty meal that may not even taste like it came out of a freezer. The next time you reach for that store-bought box, consider some of these frozen mac and cheese hacks.
1. Use your waffle maker to turn it into a crispy, cheesy snack
The instructions on your box of frozen mac and cheese may only give you two cooking options: microwave it or bake it in the oven. However, another kitchen tool can warm up the pasta and transform it into something new. If you have a waffle maker, consider turning your mac and cheese into waffles that are crispy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside.
The easiest way to make these cheesy waffles is to let your frozen mac and cheese thaw slightly so that it's no longer a block of ice, but still holds together well. If you have to, cut it into smaller pieces so it fits in the waffle iron without spilling out the sides. Oil the waffle maker to prevent sticking, then add a scoop or slice of the frozen mac and cheese. You may want to sprinkle it with some grated cheese to give it more flavor and crunch. Close the lid and let the waffle maker do its job until the waffles are golden and crispy.
2. Add earthiness with mushrooms or truffles
One of the biggest problems with frozen mac and cheese is that it can lack flavor. That's not surprising considering many store-bought versions contain little more than pasta, cheese, milk, and preservatives. If you want to amp up the flavor of your frozen mac and cheese, mushrooms are the perfect addition. The rich, earthiness of the mushrooms pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the cheese. Plus, the slight chewiness of the mushrooms gives a textural contrast to the soft pasta.
Any type of mushroom will work well in mac and cheese, although many people opt for meaty mushrooms like portobello, shitake, or cremini. You can slice them or use them whole depending on how big the mushrooms are. The trick is to roast or saute the mushrooms first to release the water and enhance the earthy flavors. While you're doing that, you can heat your frozen mac and cheese, then sprinkle the mushrooms on top or mix them in. If you want to take the dish to the next level, add a drizzle of white truffle oil for a luxurious restaurant-style touch.
3. Mix in some meat
It's no secret that mac and cheese is a total carb bomb. If you want to pack some protein in there, meat is always a good addition. Not only will it add some savory flavors to the mix, but it will also help stretch your frozen mac and cheese further. The sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to meats that go well with mac and cheese. You can use whatever you have on hand, from ground beef to chorizo, bacon, pulled pork, sliced ham, roast chicken, tuna, or soy-based meat alternatives.
If you're starting with raw meat, you'll want to cook it separately from the mac and cheese to avoid cross-contamination. Once the meat is cooked and the mac and cheese is hot and melty, simply mix the cooked meat into the pasta and sauce. You can also thaw the mac and cheese and add it to the pan with the cooked meat so that the pasta soaks up some of the grease and crisps up a bit. Alternatively, you can use your mac and cheese as a base for your dish and top it with crumbled or sliced meat.
4. Wrap it in pizza dough to make mac and cheese breadsticks
If you're looking for a unique dish that you can make with what's on hand in your freezer, consider transforming your frozen mac and cheese into loaded breadsticks. All you need is a box of frozen mac and cheese and some pizza dough to create crave-worthy breadsticks that are crunchy on the outside and filled with gooey, cheesy pasta on the inside. They're perfect as a starter before a meal or a shareable snack at a potluck or game-day gathering.
To make these pasta-packed breadsticks, you'll need to slice your frozen mac and cheese into sticks about the size of a standard mozzarella stick. Cut your dough into an equal amount of strips, making sure that the strips are big enough to wrap around the frozen mac and cheese sticks. Wind the dough around the frozen pasta and press to seal it where the ends meet. Brush the sticks with butter or oil, then bake until the dough is golden and crunchy on the outside. You can sprinkle them with a little salt or Parmesan while they're still hot and serve them with dipping sauce like marinara or ranch.
5. Amp up the texture and flavor with colorful veggies
Regardless of whether it's freshly made or frozen, mac and cheese isn't exactly the healthiest dish on the planet. That's where vegetables come in. A handful of veggies can increase the nutritional value of the dish and add more flavor, texture, and visual appeal. You can opt for frozen vegetables, fresh greens, canned veggies, or pretty much any vegetables you have in your fridge or pantry.
To cook or not to cook? That's the question when adding vegetables to frozen mac and cheese. The answer depends on what type of veggies you're using. Frozen vegetables are typically partially cooked before being frozen, so you can add them right when your mac and cheese comes out of the microwave or oven. The heat from the pasta should warm the veggies up while still keeping them crisp. Leafy greens can also be added at this time if you want them to wilt slightly from the heat. You may want to cook tougher vegetables like fresh broccoli and carrots to soften them a bit. Roasting is a great way to make them tender and add extra flavor.
6. Give it a spicy, saucy kick
Looking to spice up your mac and cheese? A dash or two of hot sauce will not only add a fiery element to the dish, it can also bring some much-needed acidity to cut through the richness of the dairy. Any store-bought hot sauce will do the trick, but we're huge fans of using Buffalo sauce in mac and cheese because it adds a tangy, buttery flavor that goes so well with the pasta and cheese.
Spicy Asian condiments also work incredibly well in mac and cheese. A splash of Thai-inspired sriracha sauce can give the pasta a kick of earthy, chili flavors. Gochujang is a Korean chili paste that typically consists of chilis peppers, fermented soybeans, and glutinous rice. It can add layers of depth to your frozen mac and cheese that you just won't get from run-of-the-mill hot sauce. And if you want to add spice and texture, chili crisp is a good bet. Originating in China, this unique condiment offers crunch and heat from ingredients like fried chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, and ginger.
7. Create crunchy mac and cheese balls
Frozen mac and cheese can be so much more than a singular dish. It can also be an ingredient used in other dishes like crispy mac and cheese balls. These crunchy snacks are utterly addictive with their crispy coating and gooey mac and cheese inside. They're the perfect solution when you need an appetizer to serve at a party or bring to a gathering. They can be time-consuming to make from scratch, but with frozen mac and cheese, half the work is already done for you.
To start, take your frozen mac and cheese out of the freezer and let it thaw just enough so that you can form it into balls. While the pasta is resting, set yourself up with a bowl of beaten eggs and another bowl of breadcrumbs. You may want to add some seasoning to the breadcrumbs like salt, pepper, paprika, Italian seasoning, or Parmesan cheese. Dip each pasta ball in the eggs, then dredge it in the breadcrumbs. To finish, you can either deep fry the mac and cheese balls in hot oil or spritz them with oil and crisp them up in the air fryer or oven until golden brown.
8. Raid your spice rack for unique seasonings
So you want to elevate your frozen mac and cheese, but your fridge is bereft of tasty meats and vegetables that you can throw into the mix. Not to worry because the solution might be sitting in your spice rack. A dash or two of dried spices or herbs can amp up the flavors and aromas in what otherwise might be a bland microwave meal. If you're unsure of which spices will go well with your frozen mac and cheese, think of the seasonings you might use if you were making the dish from scratch. Some common spices used in mac and cheese recipes include garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and nutmeg. And of course, salt and pepper are a must.
Don't be afraid to think outside the box as well. For example, cayenne pepper and chili powder can add a bit of heat. Thyme and oregano can give your mac and cheese Italian flavors. You could also try Cajun seasoning or turmeric. If you're experimenting with new flavors, you might want to test out your spices on a small portion of the pasta first to be sure the flavors work for you.
9. Add mustard for a tangy twist
If you heat up your frozen mac and cheese and find that it's a tad too rich for your liking, there's a simple fix for that. Simply swirl a spoonful of mustard into the sauce to add a tangy twist. The acidic properties of the vinegar in the mustard will help cut through the fat in the milk and cheese, adding brightness to the dish. Mustard can also add more depth and complexity and help smooth out the sauce if it becomes too grainy or clumpy after being frozen and then reheated.
There are several different types of mustard you can use in your mac and cheese. Standard yellow mustard tends to be heavy on the vinegar and will add tartness and a splash of color. Grainy mustard will add texture and a milder flavor. If you want a kick of spice, consider adding Dijon mustard or spicy brown mustard. Dry mustard powder can also help cut through the richness of the cheese sauce with just a subtle mustardy flavor. Even honey mustard can balance out the sharpness of the cheese and add a touch of sweetness.
10. Take burgers to the next level
Mac and cheese is the perfect side dish for burgers. But have you ever thought of combining the two into one epic dish? Frozen mac and cheese makes for an utterly indulgent topping for burgers, adding a gooey, cheesy element that complements the meat. You can simply slap the heated mac and cheese right on top of the meat and sandwich it all in a bun. You can also be creative with how you incorporate the pasta into the dish.
One unique way to add mac and cheese to your burger is to stuff it inside the burger patties. To do this, create two thin patties and top one with the mac and cheese. Place the other over top and seal around the edges. Cook the burger as usual, and when you bite into it, you'll get that delicious gooey pasta inside. Another creative method is to create mac and cheese "buns." Slice your frozen mac and cheese into squares, dredging them in egg and breadcrumbs, and fry them until golden. You can fill the pasta "buns" with burger ingredients just like you would with regular buns.
11. Get creative with additional cheeses
While frozen mac and cheese brands vary considerably when it comes to texture and taste, one thing that many have in common is the type of cheese used in the sauce. Peruse the freezer section and you'll find that most frozen mac and cheese products contain either cheddar or white cheddar. Some brands might go off the grid and use mozzarella, Parmesan, or gouda, but those are the outliers. There's absolutely nothing wrong with cheddar. It's just that it can be a bit boring. Why not add some other cheeses to your mac and cheese for a gourmet twist?
The key to choosing a great cheese for your frozen mac and cheese is to look for something that melts well and won't overwhelm the dish with too many funky flavors. Hard and semi-hard cheeses like Gruyere, fontina, and Monterey Jack are great because of their buttery flavors and velvety consistency when melted. Be sure to buy blocks instead of pre-shredded cheese because the preservatives in the pre-shredded cheese can prevent it from melting well. For soft cheeses, you might want to consider tangy goat cheese or pimento for some Southern flair.
12. Give it a crunchy topping
A major complaint that many people have with frozen mac and cheese is the texture. Get a bad box and it can turn out rubbery, mushy, or just mind-numbingly homogeneous all the way through. Some brands try to achieve that freshly baked vibe by including breadcrumbs, but the freezing process doesn't do much to preserve that lovely crispiness you want. The solution? Create your own topping. At least that part will be fresh and add some much-needed contrast to the creamy pasta.
It's not too hard to whip up a classic mac and cheese breadcrumb topping. All you need is some panko breadcrumbs mixed with grated cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino Romano and seasonings like salt and pepper. Sprinkle it over your frozen mac and cheese, drizzle some melted butter on top, and pop the dish in the oven. You can also use potato chips to make a crunchy, salty, and slightly oily crust. Other crispy toppings could include crushed crackers, crispy fried onions, and crunchy bacon bits.
13. Ramp up the richness with egg yolk
We're always on the lookout for ways to elevate classic dishes. One trick we recently learned was that egg yolks are a game changer for mac and cheese. An egg yolk can transform your frozen mac and cheese in a few different ways. First, it can thicken the sauce and make it more creamy. This is a plus if your store-bought mac and cheese sauce is too soupy. Egg yolk also contains glutamic acid, which gives it a punch of umami flavor. In addition, the yolk adds protein for a heartier meal.
The thing you have to be careful about when adding egg yolk to mac and cheese is not to scramble the egg in the pasta. To avoid this, you can temper the egg by mixing it with warm water before adding it to your hot mac and cheese. Another way to get around this is to wait until the mac and cheese has cooled down a bit and then crack the egg yolk directly on the top of the pasta. When you're ready to eat, use your fork to mix the yolk into the pasta. That should give the pasta a luscious velvety texture.
14. Put a fun spin on jalepeño poppers
It's easy to see why people love jalapeño poppers. You get a nice crunch from the pepper, a hit of heat, and then the soothing creaminess of the cheese blend. Some people make their poppers more substantial by wrapping them in bacon or deep-frying them. However, if you really want to take your jalapeño poppers to the next level, we recommend packing them with mac and cheese. The pasta adds a nice chewy texture to the mix and the cheese sauce pairs beautifully with the piquante peppers.
Frozen mac and cheese is the perfect solution for this party-pleasing dish because all you have to do is heat up the pasta and you have your filling ready to go. That being said, you may want to add some extra cheese to level up the flavor and creaminess. If you want to get extra fancy, you can add other ingredients like diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, or breadcrumbs. Next, slice your jalapeños in half and remove the seeds. Then pack the peppers with the mac and cheese, sprinkle more cheese on top, and bake them in the oven until the cheese is golden on top.