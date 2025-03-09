Turning Tofu Into Deli Meat Is Easier Than You Think

Tofu is the versatile MVP of plant-based protein that can be crumbled into animal-free "chorizo," sliced into "chicken" cutlets and "fish" filets, or even scrambled and seasoned for realistic plant-based eggs. You can also transform a block of tofu into convincing cold cuts with a vegetable peeler and some technique. Extra-firm tofu is the preferred choice since it holds its shape better and delivers a more satisfying mouthfeel, similar to conventional deli meats.

Using your peeler, shave your block of tofu into thin, delicate slices, then marinate these tofu deli slices overnight or for up to 48 hours. This is where you can get creative and experiment with different flavor combinations to recreate the familiar flavors of deli slices. For example, smoked tofu is a fantastic foundation as it's already infused with a flavor that could mimic a "smoked ham" profile. Once marinated, simply bake your flavorful tofu slices for about 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, or until you achieve the desired consistency. Not only is this homemade alternative more economical than store-bought options, but it also allows for more control over the ingredients.