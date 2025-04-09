13 Creative Ways To Use Costco Bakery Items

Tired of a plain old Danish to start your day? You can reimagine breakfast pastries as part of a yogurt and fruit parfait. Costco has giant Kirkland Signature pastries that come in assorted flavors, including cherry, almond, and cream cheese. You'll need to purchase 12 Danishes, which means you'll likely have leftovers unless you're serving them for a crowd. Whether you're looking for creative ways to use up extra pastries or just want to turn this basic breakfast into something special, parfaits are a perfect solution.

Transforming them into a parfait is a good way to boost your breakfast with extra nutrition. Add a dollop of protein-rich yogurt and sprinkle blueberries and strawberries over the entire bowl. You can also top it with granola or nuts for a bit of crunch. Because parfaits are so customizable, you can let each person build their own with their favorite combination of ingredients.

You can use the pastry as the base layer for your dish, building a breakfast-style pizza with a sweet and flaky crust. This can be a bit trickier to eat and you may need a knife and fork to do it justice. These also do well when you cut up the pastry into smaller pieces and sprinkle it throughout the parfait, which can be easier to scoop. If you're using a sweet pastry, you may not need to add anything extra. But if you want a sweeter flavor, drizzle a little bit of honey or jam on top.