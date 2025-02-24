How To Make Cake Pops With Leftover Cake

From baking mishaps to party leftovers, occasionally we find ourselves with a little extra cake in the house. Whether it's because you've been trying new tips for perfecting a chocolate cake or you are working out how to make the best-tasting carrot cake, leftover cake isn't a big problem. It can sit on the counter for quite a while treating everyone who passes with a little slice of happiness. It's a delicious way to sweeten up your afternoon, and you can cut slices any size you want — especially if nobody is looking. But cake is crumbly, frosting is sticky, and it's always easiest to eat in the kitchen.

That's where cake pops come into the picture. Cake pops turn that leftover cake into a portable and easy-to-eat treat that doesn't feel like leftovers at all. Instead, they feel a little gourmet, especially if you dress them up with sprinkles, drizzle them in melted chocolate, or use brightly colored frosting for themed cake pops — like the ones at Starbucks and other coffee shops. Homemade cake pops are the exact same as the ones you find in shops. All you have to do is crumble your leftover cake in a countertop mixer, add enough extra frosting to achieve a doughy texture, and add a popsicle stick to the center. Then pop them in the freezer for 30 minutes before adding frosting, sprinkles, and other decorations.