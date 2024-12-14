Bread Pudding Gets An Autumn Upgrade With One Simple Swap

Bread pudding is one of those preparations that's so useful to have in your back pocket. For starters, it makes great use of leftover slices, be it sourdough, pumpernickel, or even dinner rolls. It's also simple to make and can satisfy just about any dessert-lover's craving. Not to mention, it's super customizable, like a sweet blank carbohydrate canvas.

When autumn rolls around, everyone's favorite gourd gets involved in so many recipes, from a fall-forward take on cornbread to an upgraded, ultra-creamy grilled cheese, and of course, the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte (which you can even make at home). But there's a place for pumpkin in your bread pudding, too. This unique seasonal take requires almost no extra effort beyond popping open a can of pumpkin puree and measuring out a few spices, but it will transform your standard bread pudding into a seasonal specialty.

Making this happen is as easy as stirring pumpkin puree — about one 15-ounce can per 8 cups or so of bread will do — into your bread pudding custard mixture, along with the dairy components, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. With this single ingredient, your pudding not only gets a tasty upgrade, but an enhanced creaminess and moisture level that makes for an unforgettable treat, no matter the time of year.