Bread Pudding Gets An Autumn Upgrade With One Simple Swap
Bread pudding is one of those preparations that's so useful to have in your back pocket. For starters, it makes great use of leftover slices, be it sourdough, pumpernickel, or even dinner rolls. It's also simple to make and can satisfy just about any dessert-lover's craving. Not to mention, it's super customizable, like a sweet blank carbohydrate canvas.
When autumn rolls around, everyone's favorite gourd gets involved in so many recipes, from a fall-forward take on cornbread to an upgraded, ultra-creamy grilled cheese, and of course, the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte (which you can even make at home). But there's a place for pumpkin in your bread pudding, too. This unique seasonal take requires almost no extra effort beyond popping open a can of pumpkin puree and measuring out a few spices, but it will transform your standard bread pudding into a seasonal specialty.
Making this happen is as easy as stirring pumpkin puree — about one 15-ounce can per 8 cups or so of bread will do — into your bread pudding custard mixture, along with the dairy components, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. With this single ingredient, your pudding not only gets a tasty upgrade, but an enhanced creaminess and moisture level that makes for an unforgettable treat, no matter the time of year.
Give your pumpkin bread pudding a personal touch
How you personalize your pumpkin bread pudding is entirely up to you. Utilizing a classic pumpkin spice blend including cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and allspice makes for a familiar flavor profile, but you can also branch out a bit. Try a five spice combination for a more black pepper- and anise-forward quality, which provides a fun subtle twist and balancing contrast to all that sweetness.
For texture, chopped nuts like buttery pecans or walnuts bring a crunch factor. Crystallized ginger adds little pops of zippy spice, while raisins or dried cranberries are chewy, sweet-tart surprises. On the other hand, you can crumble up glazed bacon for a savory-sweet dose of protein scattered throughout.
Top things off with a drizzle of caramel sauce, a scoop of ice cream, or a dollop of fresh whipped cream (or all of the above). Bread pudding is delicious served warm from the oven, but can even make an ideal next-day brunch treat served cold from the fridge. No matter when or how you enjoy this pumpkin bread pudding, it's sure to become a new favorite your loved ones will ask for long after fall is over.