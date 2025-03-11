A French Bistro Classic Turns Into The Ultimate Savory Bread Pudding

Among the 11 French sandwiches you should know about, the croque monsieur may be the most delicious. Thick, buttered bread slices are lathered in creamy béchamel sauce and stuffed with sliced ham and Gruyere cheese. Better yet, this one-of-a-kind sandwich is oftentimes dipped in raw beaten egg before cooking. That being said, preparing more than one croque monsieur at a time takes considerable effort and precision. To prepare and enjoy this French classic in a more streamlined fashion, instead of building sandwiches, try casserole-style bread pudding.

Whether you prefer a classic croque monsieur or a traditional croque madame served with a fried egg on top, similar ingredients come together to create that signature French flavor. To make a croque monsieur in casserole form, start by making an egg-based custard with milk, cream, salt, and pepper. Tear apart your preferred bread and soak the pieces in the custard for at least 30 minutes. Bread varieties like sourdough and baguette tend to work best since they can absorb liquid without falling apart.

Meanwhile, add grated Gruyere or Swiss cheese to a bowl. Add in either torn, sliced deli ham, or cubed ham steak. If you prefer a thicker cut of meat, Canadian bacon is a great alternative. Build your bread pudding by adding the custard-soaked bread and ham and cheese mixture to your pan in layers. Once assembled, bake your casserole for up to an hour at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.