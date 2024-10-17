Bread Crumbs Are The Unexpected Ice Cream Topping You Can Make At Home

Ice cream is one of those culinary creations that's pretty perfect exactly as it is. That said, if we didn't love to dress it up with toppings like hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, toasty nuts, or crushed up bits of our favorite candy, we'd be missing out on a whole dimension of deliciousness.

Maybe you feel like you've tried them all and have even transformed your chocolate ice cream with a seriously bold topping. Yet even the most experienced sundae constructor can still be delightfully surprised by a new entry into the ice cream accessory category. And one such novel idea may already be hiding in your pantry.

Breadcrumbs are typically reserved for creating the crust on your chicken parmesan, helping hold your favorite meatballs together, or adding a crunch to your mac and cheese. But breadcrumbs are a secret superpower ingredient for your sweet treat, too. By doctoring up the store-bought stuff or creating your own from scratch, you can convert this typically savory ingredient into a customizable topping that brings big flavor as well as a satisfying textural contrast to your ice cream.