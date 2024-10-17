Bread Crumbs Are The Unexpected Ice Cream Topping You Can Make At Home
Ice cream is one of those culinary creations that's pretty perfect exactly as it is. That said, if we didn't love to dress it up with toppings like hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, toasty nuts, or crushed up bits of our favorite candy, we'd be missing out on a whole dimension of deliciousness.
Maybe you feel like you've tried them all and have even transformed your chocolate ice cream with a seriously bold topping. Yet even the most experienced sundae constructor can still be delightfully surprised by a new entry into the ice cream accessory category. And one such novel idea may already be hiding in your pantry.
Breadcrumbs are typically reserved for creating the crust on your chicken parmesan, helping hold your favorite meatballs together, or adding a crunch to your mac and cheese. But breadcrumbs are a secret superpower ingredient for your sweet treat, too. By doctoring up the store-bought stuff or creating your own from scratch, you can convert this typically savory ingredient into a customizable topping that brings big flavor as well as a satisfying textural contrast to your ice cream.
Creating this unique ice cream topping
Making breadcrumbs from scratch is as easy as grinding dried out bread slices with a food processor, immersion blender, or a zip top bag and a rolling pin. In this case, a sweeter loaf like buttery brioche is a great option, although you can experiment depending on your desired flavor. Sourdough, for example, can add mild tang while pumpernickel will be a bit nutty. Store-bought crumbs work, too — just grab an unseasoned version (unless you want flavors like garlic and onion in your ice cream). You can try panko for extra crunch, too. Just lightly toast your crumb of choice in butter for crispiness and caramelized depth.
You can also add seasonings to your breadcrumbs, just as you might for savory meals. Play with familiar complementary flavor profiles, like cinnamon and sugar, or a blend like a pumpkin spice or five spice. Vanilla powder and maple sugar are classic additions, but a dusting of cayenne and cocoa powder gives you a crunchy-creamy twist on Mexican chocolate.
A seasoning ratio of ½ cup of breadcrumbs to ¼ cup of sugar with about ¾ teaspoon of spice is a good place to start, and adjust from there to taste. A dash of salt will elevate the sweetness in your dessert, too. And whether you're deciding between your favorite store-bought custard or soft serve or even making homemade ice cream in a bag, this breadcrumb twist will bring a smile even to the most seasoned ice cream experts.