The Air Fryer Is The Secret To Perfect Croutons You'll Make On Repeat

When isn't crusty bread a good thing? Croutons are perfect little bites of crusty, herby goodness, and they're actually pretty versatile. They make for a creative soup garnish and contribute added texture to a classic Caesar salad. The topping that comes in big bags at the grocery store is good, but croutons can be even more light and flavorful when you make them yourself. The common salad topping can be made from everything from stale sourdough to buttery leftover croissants. Perhaps most importantly, croutons can also be made in your air fryer.

Your trusty air fryer is like a tiny, portable convection oven. The device uses a fan to circulate hot air. Because your food is completely surrounded by this hot air, it prepares your meals evenly. For croutons, this means a consistent texture from piece to piece. You probably know by now your air fryer should also be your go-to gadget for flaky potatoes, glazed salmon, crispy falafel and game day wings. Plus, the easy-to-use appliance can help you save money.