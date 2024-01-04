The Air Fryer Is The Secret To Perfect Croutons You'll Make On Repeat
When isn't crusty bread a good thing? Croutons are perfect little bites of crusty, herby goodness, and they're actually pretty versatile. They make for a creative soup garnish and contribute added texture to a classic Caesar salad. The topping that comes in big bags at the grocery store is good, but croutons can be even more light and flavorful when you make them yourself. The common salad topping can be made from everything from stale sourdough to buttery leftover croissants. Perhaps most importantly, croutons can also be made in your air fryer.
Your trusty air fryer is like a tiny, portable convection oven. The device uses a fan to circulate hot air. Because your food is completely surrounded by this hot air, it prepares your meals evenly. For croutons, this means a consistent texture from piece to piece. You probably know by now your air fryer should also be your go-to gadget for flaky potatoes, glazed salmon, crispy falafel and game day wings. Plus, the easy-to-use appliance can help you save money.
Make crispy croutons in your air fryer
Cooking with an air fryer is quick and convenient, meaning last-minute croutons are a snap. The air fryer method is faster than using a regular oven, and hardens cubed bread within mere minutes. It's best to start out with a loaf of bread you already have on hand that's gotten nice and dry. If it's too stale for a sandwich, it's probably perfect for homemade croutons.
Crusty breads like sourdough or French baguette work best. You can also try rye, cornbread or challah for croutons. A few pantry staples like dried herbs and garlic powder give croutons more savory layers of flavor. If you're looking to dry out cubed bread or bread crumbs for other recipes, such as holiday stuffing, bread pudding, green bean and tomato panzanella salad, meatloaf, or meatballs, you can also turn to your air fryer for quick cooking.