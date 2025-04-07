Every McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's is still a market dominator. According to a January 2025 YouGov survey, 66% of consumers had visited McDonald's for breakfast in the past year. That was more than any other fast food place on the list. Ever since McDonald's debuted the Egg McMuffin back in 1975, the breakfast sandwich has become synonymous with a quick morning bite. Over the past 50 years, McDonald's has added a plethora of breakfast sandwiches to its menu — just don't expect a hash brown breakfast sandwich anytime soon. But which of these sandwiches reigns supreme?

It's a tough question to answer — ever since the addition of the McGriddles in 2003 and bagel sandwiches in 2020, it's been tricky to nail down a favorite. As the interiors of each sandwich have remained the same for decades, narrowing down the best of the breakfast really comes down to how well McDonald's uses its sandwich delivery system. So I decided to try them all, whether they're served on an English muffin, a buttermilk biscuit, a bagel, or a McGriddles pancake bun. Based on my taste test along with a few other factors detailed at the end of this story, here is a definitive ranking of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches.