Forget Bacon And Start Using Bologna In Your Breakfast Sandwiches

A typical breakfast sandwich has three main fillings: eggs, cheese, and breakfast meat. The variations are endless; you might even put leftover hot dogs in your breakfast sandwich. For another option that's a little different, though, try adding bologna. You'll be surprised by how much flavor it brings to the dish — especially when it's fried.

Bologna is the more laid-back version of mortadella, which is a fatty, cured Italian sausage known for its rich flavor. Bologna can be made from a combination of pork, beef, and chicken, and while its flavor differs from bacon — which is made only from pork — bologna has rich, salty notes that help it work well in a breakfast sandwich. In the South, fried bologna is a staple on breakfast and lunch menus. Frying it first helps build nice texture alongside the softer eggs and cheese, but crisping it up ultimately comes down to personal preference. For the best results, use thinly sliced bologna because it crisps easily and more closely resembles the thickness of bacon.