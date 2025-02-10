How The Bagel Became An American Breakfast Staple

Bagels are a morning staple at the drive-thru, at five-star restaurants, and in toasters at home. They are served with cream cheese, jam and fruit, melted provolone, or avocado, just to name a few toppings. Bagels are so well-known these days that the only surprises they have in store are the ways people style them, but it wasn't always that way. Today, You can find bagels themselves in a variety of flavors from sweet to savory, and you can top them with almost anything — case in point: here are 15 bagel toppings beyond cream cheese to try ASAP. They're cut in a few different ways as well; in half for toasting, or you can halve them and then quarter them for an appetizer-style presentation.

In St. Louis, bagels are sliced like loaves of bread. They're eaten alone or turned into breakfast sandwiches and garnished in all sorts of unique ways. For example, bagels are an easy way to bring breakfast into your burger experience. In Chicago, they turn bagels into mini deep-dish pizzas. Bagels in Los Angeles are made with sourdough and served open-faced with toppings sourced from local farmers' markets. In New York, where bagels were introduced to America, you can find them in all shapes and sizes, and with every topping imaginable. But how did bagels become popular in New York and how did the word get out to the rest of the country about these incredible breakfast breads? Here's a look at bagels became synonymous with breakfast.