The Store-Bought Sausage You Need For A Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich

The McDonald's breakfast menu features several different sausage sandwiches with three possible bread options: English muffin, a biscuit, and pancakes. The breakfast sausage combos mix and match ingredients like sausage — naturally — as well as scrambled eggs and cheese. McDonald's sausage patties come pre-seasoned, but the sandwiches usually come without condiments, though the pancake varieties have the taste of maple syrup built into them.

This approach to sandwich-making has a certain logic to it. The point of franchise food is to ensure that the sausage sandwich you have in Albuquerque tastes the same as the one you'll get in Boise, which, incidentally, also tastes the same as the one you'll get in New Orleans. In other words, the flavor is consistent no matter where you are. This is why people love to eat at chains like McDonald's (aside from the nostalgia factor that gets drummed up when you let your kids go wild at the McDonald's PlayPlace).

However, you have more flexibility at home. So if you really can't do your sausage patties without some black pepper, oregano, or other spices of your choice, you can break with protocol here and add them. Same goes for condiments. Just ladle out big scoops of mayo or tablespoons of your homemade coffee barbecue sauce to decorate that puppy before you serve it. It'll be just like the one you get at the McDonald's drive-thru, only better.