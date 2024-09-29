Breakfast Burritos Have Been Around Forever, But When Did They Become Popular?

For residents of the Southwest, a breakfast burrito is one of the great morning pleasures. A medley of Mexican and American tastes, it's an easy-to-love combination of a wheat tortilla rolled around scrambled eggs, cheese (often cheddar), and a meat like bacon or chorizo, all drowned in salsa and peppers. Equal parts spicy, comforting and filling, it's a dish so classic, it's hard to imagine New Mexican cuisine prior.

Yet in this form, the food's roots are surprisingly modern, with most crediting Santa Fe institution Tia Sophia's with lending its name in the 1970s. From then on, it has remained a restaurant staple, and is still served at the same location. Plus, it's spread to states like Texas, Arizona, California, and Colorado, where it's found with unique regional variations. The ultimate breakfast recipe can involve a great number of ingredients; in that lies its magic. As a result, the breakfast burrito's perennial popularity comes as no surprise.