Replicate McDonald's Tasty McGriddle With A Classic Trader Joe's Product

If you're a fan of McDonald's McGriddles, you know how irresistible they are. That perfect blend of sweet and savory, delicious sausage and egg all wrapped up in those fluffy, syrup-infused pancakes. But if you've ever craved one past McDonald's breakfast cutoff time, you've probably found yourself out of luck. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a delicious solution with their Dutch Griddle Cakes. These sweet pancakes are perfectly sized to make an ideal base for crafting your own DIY McGriddle at home, anytime you want.

When they launched in 2023, the Dutch Griddle Cakes quickly went viral, becoming one of the most in-demand items in the freezer section. Some stores even reportedly set limits on how many customers could buy. And while they probably weren't specifically created to replicate McDonald's McGriddle, fans have eagerly adopted them for that very purpose. Made by a supplier in the Netherlands, these griddle cakes are easy to prepare in the oven or toaster, with some fans swearing by the air fryer for an extra crispy touch. They're delicious on their own with a drizzle of maple syrup, but of course, we love using them to make homemade McGriddles — which can be made entirely with Trader Joe's products.

