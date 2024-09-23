Replicate McDonald's Tasty McGriddle With A Classic Trader Joe's Product
If you're a fan of McDonald's McGriddles, you know how irresistible they are. That perfect blend of sweet and savory, delicious sausage and egg all wrapped up in those fluffy, syrup-infused pancakes. But if you've ever craved one past McDonald's breakfast cutoff time, you've probably found yourself out of luck. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a delicious solution with their Dutch Griddle Cakes. These sweet pancakes are perfectly sized to make an ideal base for crafting your own DIY McGriddle at home, anytime you want.
When they launched in 2023, the Dutch Griddle Cakes quickly went viral, becoming one of the most in-demand items in the freezer section. Some stores even reportedly set limits on how many customers could buy. And while they probably weren't specifically created to replicate McDonald's McGriddle, fans have eagerly adopted them for that very purpose. Made by a supplier in the Netherlands, these griddle cakes are easy to prepare in the oven or toaster, with some fans swearing by the air fryer for an extra crispy touch. They're delicious on their own with a drizzle of maple syrup, but of course, we love using them to make homemade McGriddles — which can be made entirely with Trader Joe's products.
What you need for a TJ's McGriddle dupe
McDonald's has long been the target of at-home recreations, with fans trying to replicate everything from their iconic fries to their beloved breakfast sauce. It's no surprise that the McGriddle has found its way into the DIY lineup, and thanks to Trader Joe's, creating your own version at home is super easy. With just a few Trader Joe's products, you can whip up a delicious McGriddle dupe that captures the magic of the original.
To create your own McGriddle, your Trader Joe's shopping list should include the griddle cakes, eggs, cheese (preferably American), and sausage or bacon. McGriddles are known for their signature maple flavor, which you can recreate with maple syrup, or, even better, the maple butter — a seasonal item, but perfectly spreadable onto your sandwich.
For a side, Trader Joe's frozen hashbrown patties give the McDonald's version a run for its money. These can be cooked in a skillet or the oven, although they are one breakfast food that is way better in the air fryer. Now, you can enjoy McGriddles — and hashbrowns — any time of day, without leaving home or stressing about McDonald's breakfast cutoff.