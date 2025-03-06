What Type Of Steak Does McDonald's Use For Its Breakfast Sandwiches

The golden arches famously symbolize deliciously greasy fries and cheeseburgers that somehow (or sometimes) look the same in real life as they do in ads. But steak? Yes, McDonald's does serve steak, but only for breakfast. McDonald's steak comes in patty form and is famously featured in the steak, egg, and cheese bagel or biscuit. Of course, this isn't some fancy, dry-aged ribeye situation. The steak is made of beef, pressed into a patty, seasoned, and cooked on a flat-top grill.

According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, who spilled the fast food tea on TikTok, McDonald's sources its breakfast steak from Steak-EZE, a food service brand. The actual product is called The Original Steak-EZE BreakAway Sirloin Beef Steak, and Haracz notes not to confuse them with other Steak-EZE products like the pull-apart steak sheets. "It's like more of a compressed puck that breaks away as you cook it," he said. Haracz also explains that, in order to get that same McDonald's flavor, you should use Montreal steak seasoning to give it a garlicky, peppery kick.

Therefore, thanks to his tips, you don't have to wait in a drive-thru line to get this hearty steak-forward breakfast (after all, McDonald's is not the quickest fast food drive-thru). You can actually buy Steak-EZE on Amazon, and you can find Montreal steak seasoning there as well, which means you can recreate McDonald's steak breakfast sandwiches in your own kitchen. Here's what else you need to know to get started.