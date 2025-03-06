What Type Of Steak Does McDonald's Use For Its Breakfast Sandwiches
The golden arches famously symbolize deliciously greasy fries and cheeseburgers that somehow (or sometimes) look the same in real life as they do in ads. But steak? Yes, McDonald's does serve steak, but only for breakfast. McDonald's steak comes in patty form and is famously featured in the steak, egg, and cheese bagel or biscuit. Of course, this isn't some fancy, dry-aged ribeye situation. The steak is made of beef, pressed into a patty, seasoned, and cooked on a flat-top grill.
According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, who spilled the fast food tea on TikTok, McDonald's sources its breakfast steak from Steak-EZE, a food service brand. The actual product is called The Original Steak-EZE BreakAway Sirloin Beef Steak, and Haracz notes not to confuse them with other Steak-EZE products like the pull-apart steak sheets. "It's like more of a compressed puck that breaks away as you cook it," he said. Haracz also explains that, in order to get that same McDonald's flavor, you should use Montreal steak seasoning to give it a garlicky, peppery kick.
Therefore, thanks to his tips, you don't have to wait in a drive-thru line to get this hearty steak-forward breakfast (after all, McDonald's is not the quickest fast food drive-thru). You can actually buy Steak-EZE on Amazon, and you can find Montreal steak seasoning there as well, which means you can recreate McDonald's steak breakfast sandwiches in your own kitchen. Here's what else you need to know to get started.
Recreate McDonald's steak breakfast sandwich
Well, if you're going to buy Steak-EZE patties and seasoning, you might as well go all in and recreate the whole sandwich! If you've never even tried McDonald's steak bagel, it might be because your local spot never sold it — that is, until now! While McDonald's fans were notoriously sad about the bagels being inaccessible (there's an entire Facebook group called Where's my McDonald's Bagel), McDonald's announced on Feb. 25, 2025, that they would be serving these hot breakfast commodities nationwide. However, making them at home is still simple as can be, and after obtaining the seasoning and cooking your steaks, you've got the bulk of the recipe completed.
One of the biggest reasons fans keep coming back for these sandwiches is the legendary breakfast sauce (just take a quick scroll through the comments on @ChefMikeHaracz TikTok video, and you'll see what we mean). This sauce adds a creamy, tangy, slightly savory finish that brings everything together. While McDonald's doesn't sell it separately, it has been deconstructed by food enthusiasts so that you can recreate the breakfast sauce at home. The mix of mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, steak sauce, and a hint of dill creates a unique combination that enhances the steak's flavor and makes the whole thing feel fancier. If you want to keep things simple, though, try our just-as-tasty three-ingredient breakfast sandwich sauce recipe.
Then, grab a good bagel, scramble some eggs, melt some cheese, stack everything together, and voila! McDonald's, who?