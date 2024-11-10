How Biscuits And Gravy Became The Historic Breakfast Of Appalachia

Biscuits and gravy started out as little more than flour and water. This mix would make a brittle disc more akin to a cracker — this wasn't very pleasant to eat — so people found a solution to the blandness by adding fat. Butter, milk, baking powder, and shortening made these biscuits softer once they became more commonplace ingredients. And once biscuits in a tin came out in Kentucky during the Great Depression, people opted for the pre-made mix.

The other half of the fat equation was bulldog gravy (no, not made from real bulldogs). This gravy was made from flour, water, and pork grease, often leftover from another dish like bacon because pigs were a poor man's food at the time. It was easy to turn the fat into a flavorful roux that could coat biscuits. Coal miners often ate beans, cornbread, and bulldog gravy to sustain themselves through the terrible work days. As industrialization grew in the U.S., more kinds of food became accessible to citizens, and with this movement came innovation and improvement upon old recipes.

Through years of tradition, Southerners have passed down biscuits and gravy as a part of the food culture. The biscuit was, and still is, a treat for many — reserved for special occasions or family meals together. Thank goodness for the buttermilk biscuits and gravy we have today.