To Best Clean Your Cutting Boards, Reach For Some Baking Soda

Cutting boards have been around for thousands of years and since their invention people have been using all sorts of methods to clean them. It's an important topic because failure to clean your cutting board properly is a common kitchen mistake that can lead to food illnesses. While a little soap and water can go a long way, cleaning your cutting boards with baking soda is a great way to give them a real refresh.

Advertisement

Baking soda cleans more gently than bleach or other bottled cleaning products you'll find on the shelves. But that hasn't stopped baking soda from becoming a staple household cleaner. Baking soda is a great cutting board cleanser because it neutralizes lingering acids and smell-causing bacteria. It removes tough stains that sit in the grooves of your board and is abrasive enough to scrub away stubborn grime. Baking soda can kill bacteria in two ways: With direct attacks and by changing the environment. As an alkaline substance, baking soda naturally lowers the pH of the surface when you apply it to your cutting board. The bacteria on the cutting board can't survive in the new, more alkaline environment.

Advertisement

Baking soda can be used as a standalone cleaner that freshens and deodorizes. But when it's combined with water, it becomes even more powerful. A paste made with baking soda and water can disinfect, remove grease, and get rid of smells. But that's not the only way to use it on your cutting board.