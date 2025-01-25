The Exact Difference Between Gingerbread And Ginger Snaps

While both are warming, gently spiced, and often associated with winter festivities and the holiday season, you shouldn't use the terms gingerbread and ginger snap interchangeably — it turns out, there's a bit more to how the cookies crumble. The two are quite different, both in terms of ingredients, preparation, history, and the finished product. For the avid home baker or anyone who appreciates the subtle nuances of culinary history, it's worth knowing what makes each cookie unique.

Both sweet and spicy treats have storied pasts and were popular in at least early colonial American history, if not much, much further back, but have long been rather distinct treats in their own rights. When you hear gingerbread cookies, you probably think of the person-shaped gingerbread men or other festive holiday shapes, whereas ginger snaps tend to be baked into small circles. That's one noteworthy difference, along with their various ingredients and preparation.

By technical definition, ginger snaps are sweetened with molasses versus sugar, though you'll certainly find modern recipes using both. And if rolled out and cut into a shape — like a person, star, or walls and a roof for building a gingerbread house — that's a gingerbread cookie, not a ginger snap. When it comes down to texture, ginger snaps, which tend to cook longer in the oven, are more brittle and snappy (hence the name), compared to the softer, more cakey texture of a true gingerbread cookie.