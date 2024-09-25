What Flavor Is Candy Corn Supposed To Be?
Love it or hate it, there's no denying that candy corn is an icon in the Halloween sweets world. Each year, around August or September, bags of candy corn crop up in grocery stores across America, signaling the beginning of autumn. The candies feature a yellow base, orange middle, and white tip, meant to replicate the color and shape of corn (think dry, field corn kernels, not the sweet corn you might find in your grocery store). They have a light, soft consistency, and a unique taste. No, candy corns are not flavored after corn, though they are made with corn syrup and contain gelatin — so are not vegan like some other candy brands you might not know about. So what, then, is the flavor that gives those little waxy candies their signature, indefinable taste?
As it turns out, no one flavoring gives candy corn its warm, sweet taste. Rather, its taste comes from a blend of various flavors that combine to form the final product. Which flavors are added to the candy depends on the maker. Jelly Belly is known to be the first company to make candy corn. Its recipe contains marshmallow, vanilla, and fondant. Brach's, the current largest producer of candy corn, features a flavor that focuses more on a honey taste. Which brand makes the better corn is a matter of opinion. Though both brands vary in flavor, they have a similarly soft, waxy texture that is equal parts befuddling and moreish, at least to those who love the unique treat.
A versatile flavor and unique texture
The unique flavor profile of candy corn has appeared in several different products, from marshmallows to coffee syrup, Peeps (which have an interesting history), and even whiskey. You can even incorporate the candy into recipes for candy corn bark and candy corn cocktails. So, it's safe to say that the candy's blend of flavors has become its own unique signature. But anyone who knows (and loves) candy corn knows that it isn't just the taste that inspires such admiration (or disdain, for some snackers).
The candy's unique texture is central to its appeal. According to a report from Thrillist, popular candy corn maker Jelly Belly indicated that "The texture is as important as the flavor." According to the Jelly Belly representative, "Candy Corn is creamy and smooth; never coarse." They continued, noting that eating the candy "should be like biting into butter." However, Jelly Belly isn't the only candy corn company that prioritizes texture. Brach's noted on its website that candy corn has a "memorable texture." The ideal candy corn is incredibly soft and not gritty or tough. In its pumpkin form, the candies are called Mellowcremes, recalling its soft, creamy — almost marshmallow but not quite — texture that has garnered fans and critics in equal measure.