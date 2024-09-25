What Flavor Is Candy Corn Supposed To Be?

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that candy corn is an icon in the Halloween sweets world. Each year, around August or September, bags of candy corn crop up in grocery stores across America, signaling the beginning of autumn. The candies feature a yellow base, orange middle, and white tip, meant to replicate the color and shape of corn (think dry, field corn kernels, not the sweet corn you might find in your grocery store). They have a light, soft consistency, and a unique taste. No, candy corns are not flavored after corn, though they are made with corn syrup and contain gelatin — so are not vegan like some other candy brands you might not know about. So what, then, is the flavor that gives those little waxy candies their signature, indefinable taste?

As it turns out, no one flavoring gives candy corn its warm, sweet taste. Rather, its taste comes from a blend of various flavors that combine to form the final product. Which flavors are added to the candy depends on the maker. Jelly Belly is known to be the first company to make candy corn. Its recipe contains marshmallow, vanilla, and fondant. Brach's, the current largest producer of candy corn, features a flavor that focuses more on a honey taste. Which brand makes the better corn is a matter of opinion. Though both brands vary in flavor, they have a similarly soft, waxy texture that is equal parts befuddling and moreish, at least to those who love the unique treat.