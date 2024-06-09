Depression Era Water Pie Is A Dessert Magic Trick
Ever since they were first brought around by the Ancient Egyptians as early as 2000 B.C., pies have taken on countless sweet and savory varieties throughout the generations, from cheesy roasted tomato pies to springy vegetarian pot pies. These dishes actually bring about a touch of nostalgia even, even as new recipes continue to be conjured up. Whether it brings to mind memories of fonder days or not depends on who you ask. Some might be brought back to a familiar scent that would waft out the windows of their grandmother's house, beckoning for them to come eat dessert, while others may remember how pies were the only way to create their own sweetness during the hardest of days.
Water pies, in particular, carry this sentiment for those who lived through The Great Depression or have relatives who experienced it. This buttery, gelatinous dessert worked as somewhat of a magic trick, both in how it requires only six ingredients (water being the main one) as well as the joy it was able to bring to those who were struggling.
History and resurgence of the water pie
The year 1929 began a decade of economic downturn when the stock market crashed and ultimately brought about The Great Depression. This era was characterized by not only a steep rise in unemployment, lower wages, and an increase in homelessness, but also a decrease in the production of goods. People went hungry as certain ingredients, such as milk and eggs, either became unavailable or too expensive to purchase. With no other choice but to be resourceful with what they did have, the famous water pie (also known as "hard times pie" or "desperation pie") was born.
Then came 2019, ushering in the coronavirus pandemic. One thing that the early years of COVID-19 had in common with The Great Depression was that it inspired people to get creative with limited resources. Cooking became a popular hobby to drive the boredom away, and thus prompted the return of the minimal-ingredient pie. TikTok has amassed 52.4 million posts under the search term "water pie," so it's clear that people haven't lost their amazement and bewilderment at the dessert's simplicity and ability to rise despite being made with mostly water.
TikTok user Joshua Godfrey, who goes by the handle @joshandmomma, recreated the water pie with his mother. They captioned their video, "ya'll have to try it, it's so good!!" On the other hand, Benjamin Dylan Hollis, another known TikToker and YouTuber who tries unique recipes, claimed it tastes like "soggy lint."
How the pie is made
Even with mixed reactions regarding the pie's flavor from people of today's generation, everyone can agree on the recipe's magic-like effect. The water pie is among the many fascinating foods eaten during The Great Depression whose execution requires very limited supplies and uncomplicated preparation, but this one stands out with its transformation from basically a puddle of water to a full-on, solid pie with a sweet filling. There's no denying the intrigue this creates, and due to the pie being easy to make, you can easily satisfy your curiosity by trying the process for yourself.
You'll need an unbaked pie crust to start. This can be homemade or store-bought. From there, pour water, the star of the show, into the crust. Sprinkle in a mix of flour and sugar, followed by a bit of vanilla extract. Then place a few pats of butter. No mixing is necessary; you can put this right into the oven and watch the magic happen. When you take it out, the pie might still be a bit liquid-like, but allowing it some time to fully cool down in the fridge will help solidify your simple dessert. And voilà! You've got yourself a Depression era water pie.