Depression Era Water Pie Is A Dessert Magic Trick

The year 1929 began a decade of economic downturn when the stock market crashed and ultimately brought about The Great Depression. This era was characterized by not only a steep rise in unemployment, lower wages, and an increase in homelessness, but also a decrease in the production of goods. People went hungry as certain ingredients, such as milk and eggs, either became unavailable or too expensive to purchase. With no other choice but to be resourceful with what they did have, the famous water pie (also known as "hard times pie" or "desperation pie") was born.

Then came 2019, ushering in the coronavirus pandemic. One thing that the early years of COVID-19 had in common with The Great Depression was that it inspired people to get creative with limited resources. Cooking became a popular hobby to drive the boredom away, and thus prompted the return of the minimal-ingredient pie. TikTok has amassed 52.4 million posts under the search term "water pie," so it's clear that people haven't lost their amazement and bewilderment at the dessert's simplicity and ability to rise despite being made with mostly water.

TikTok user Joshua Godfrey, who goes by the handle @joshandmomma, recreated the water pie with his mother. They captioned their video, "ya'll have to try it, it's so good!!" On the other hand, Benjamin Dylan Hollis, another known TikToker and YouTuber who tries unique recipes, claimed it tastes like "soggy lint."

