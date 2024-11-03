How Apple Pie Became An American Icon

Here's the thing about apple pie being the dessert food icon of America. Given that the apples, the spices, and the recipes for the pie came from other lands around the globe, you could make the argument that apple pie is supremely American. That is to say, America is known as the great melting pot, due to the disparate peoples who settled this land, most of whom — with the exception of the Native Americans — also came from other lands. America is a mix of cultures and influences, so why shouldn't the country's national dessert be a mix of culinary influences, too? Still, it took quite a bit of time for apple pie to become America's favorite dessert. Suffice it to say that it all started when American settlers decided they wanted to create some culinary independence from Britain and to forge their own foodie identity.

However, to arrive at this new culinary identity, settlers required a detour and more than a bit of motivation and inspiration. Although the United States now grows some 2,500 apple varieties, 100 of which are available commercially, apples aren't native to this country. They were first discovered in Asia 750,000 years ago before eventually landing on Europe's shores. It was thanks to the early settlers that apple seeds and tree cuttings arrived on American soil.