Here's Why Your Fudge Turned Out Grainy And How To Fix It

Though it's typically enjoyed during the holiday season, there is no bad time to eat homemade fudge. Candy making can be difficult, but when you create a batch of well-made fudge, not only will you be patting yourself on the back, your friends and family will, too. Sadly, even under the best circumstances, occasionally your fudge will come out grainy or gritty, instead of the creamy smooth texture one expects. But don't toss it in the trash: There might be a way to fix it.

Before letting all that effort (and chocolate) go to waste, return the gritty fudge back to the pot with 1½ cups of water and a little bit of cream. Over low heat, slowly stir the mixture until the fudge melts, and adjust the flavors as needed. Some experts suggest adding a pinch of cream of tartar, an acid which breaks down sucrose molecules into small, simple sugars like fructose, and interferes with large crystalline formation, i.e. grittiness. Once the fudge melts, increase the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil without stirring until it reaches the soft ball stage (234 to 240 degrees Fahrenheit). Then proceed with the remaining steps in your recipe.