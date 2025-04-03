10 Plantain Chip Brands To Try Other Than Trader Joe's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's is famous for its snacks. It's not uncommon to get addicted to one of its offerings and fail to find a good replacement anywhere (Looking at you, Mediterranean style hummus with pine nuts). If you've found yourself hankering for its plantain chips, but your store is out at the moment — something that definitely happens with this brand — it's good to find alternatives.

Now, I know plantain chips. They were my absolute favorite thing when we lived in Placencia Village, Belize. For a year and a half, I was without Amazon (the horror) and couldn't get tons of foods we take for granted here. But you know what I could get? Fresh, kettle-fried plantain chips, every single day, from the little wooden hut at the edge of the soccer pitch. One of the worst things about moving back stateside was my sudden inability to get good plantain chips. I've never really recovered. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to taste 10 different kinds of chips.

The plantain situation has improved dramatically in the seven years since I moved back, but they're still kind of hard to find in stores, which is why most of the following were bought online. I found three at Whole Foods, all of which were cheaper than the Amazon version, so I recommend trying there first. So whether you don't have a Trader Joe's nearby, or you just want to expand your options, here are 10 other brands to try, ranked from worst to best.