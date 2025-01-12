The Worst Fruits To Use When Making Fruit Salad

Your friends are hosting a potluck, and you need to come up with a great side dish you can whip up quickly, without too much fuss or expense. You know you can usually expect to find meats and cheeses, but how about something nutritious? A fruit salad is a great choice. It not only looks pretty and colorful sitting on the table among other potluck fare, but it's a healthy, refreshing counter to the heavier, fattier options that might already be there.

But we've all been subjected to buffets with lackluster fruit salads, which contain browning, mushy fruits — no wonder they're among the foods you should avoid at the continental hotel breakfast buffet. So, how do you create a salad that stays looking vibrant and tasting fresh for the duration of your meal or event? The key is to avoid certain fruits. Here are the worst fruits to use when making your fruit salad.