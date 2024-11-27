Make Your Own Sweet And Savory Plantain Chips In The Air Fryer

What did busy cooks do before the age of the air fryer? From cutting cook times in half on once time consuming tasks like roasting garlic, to making a delicious small batch of cupcakes when the sweet tooth hits, there's little this precious countertop appliance can't tackle. Outside of the obvious tasks, like roasting side dish veggies, there's a nearly endless list of unexpected foods you can also throw in the air fryer, like plantains.

Maybe you've fallen in love with the round crispy potato chip alternative — thanks to Trader Joe's bagged plantain chip snack — or they've been a staple in your snacking since forever. Either way, if you've yet to try making your own, all you'll need is a couple of plantains, a bit of oil, and of course, and your trusty air fryer. Crucially, you'll need still-green, firm plantains (avoid browning or dark brown, fully ripe ones, which will be too mushy to work with). Once you've removed the peel, you can either cut them long-ways into ribbony strips, or slice into thin round coins. Toss in an air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit with a bit of oil (spray or from a bottle, both will work) for around 10 minutes, keeping a close eye on them, as they can easily burn. If you make enough to have leftovers, keep your chips in a well-sealed airtight bag or container, which will keep them fresh and crispy for several days or more.