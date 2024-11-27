Make Your Own Sweet And Savory Plantain Chips In The Air Fryer
What did busy cooks do before the age of the air fryer? From cutting cook times in half on once time consuming tasks like roasting garlic, to making a delicious small batch of cupcakes when the sweet tooth hits, there's little this precious countertop appliance can't tackle. Outside of the obvious tasks, like roasting side dish veggies, there's a nearly endless list of unexpected foods you can also throw in the air fryer, like plantains.
Maybe you've fallen in love with the round crispy potato chip alternative — thanks to Trader Joe's bagged plantain chip snack — or they've been a staple in your snacking since forever. Either way, if you've yet to try making your own, all you'll need is a couple of plantains, a bit of oil, and of course, and your trusty air fryer. Crucially, you'll need still-green, firm plantains (avoid browning or dark brown, fully ripe ones, which will be too mushy to work with). Once you've removed the peel, you can either cut them long-ways into ribbony strips, or slice into thin round coins. Toss in an air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit with a bit of oil (spray or from a bottle, both will work) for around 10 minutes, keeping a close eye on them, as they can easily burn. If you make enough to have leftovers, keep your chips in a well-sealed airtight bag or container, which will keep them fresh and crispy for several days or more.
Mild-tasting plantains are a blank slate for various flavors
Though you might not notice them, most mainstream grocery stores carry plantains. Keep an eye out for them around where the bananas are sold. These two fruits are close cousins, so they'll look very similar, but plantains tend to be darker green in hue and larger. If you don't see them sold in your local supermarket, take a trip to a Hispanic grocery mart in your town, where the quantity and quality of plantains will likely be better than what you'd find at many conventional grocery stores, anyway.
Much like potato chips, starchy plantains present a neutral, blank canvas and can easily be made sweet or savory, depending on your cravings. Need something crispy to scoop up a simple homemade guac or creamy hummus? Dress them in just the essentials: a bit of olive oil and salt and pepper. Or, punch up the flavor using your favorite spices, like garlic powder, salt, and lime, or any other combo you have on hand — a blend of cumin, paprika, and cayenne also makes for an addictively zesty snack. Feeling like a crunchy little sweet treat would hit the spot? Bathe hot-out-of-the-air-fryer plantains in a blend of homemade cinnamon sugar and dunk into melty dulce de leche or caramel dips, or a sweet dessert hummus.