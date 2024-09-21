15 Expert Tips For Eating Well On The Trail

In the many years since humanity first discovered fire, the joy of cooking has not abated. If anything, it has only strengthened as the world has blossomed in thousands of cultures. But while a bubbling bot of beans and rice or chicken noodle soup is as comforting as ever on the range at home, there's something especially wonderful about good food out in the wilderness.

At least, that's what Renee Miller and Tim Beissinger believe. The power duo behind @thruhikers and authors of "Thruhikers: A Guide to Life on the Trail" believe that the culinary experience is just as important while backpacking as it is at any other time in life. Accordingly, their new book is jam-packed with practical insights about pre-hike meal planning, expert dehydrated meal strategies, lightweight packing, food storage en route, troubleshooting, and more.

Whether you're a weekend overnighter or a long-distance hiker a la Miller and Beissinger (who have hiked more than 10,000 miles together!), these are the kinds of tips you need to fuel your body and spirit during the grueling days that comprise any backpacking trip. Chowhound was lucky enough to sit down with the pair and mine their best intel about eating well on the trail.

