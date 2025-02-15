Chef Dan Kluger's Go-To Vegetarian Game-Day Snack Is A Twist On A Classic Treat

Award-winning New York City chef Dan Kluger is known for his farm fresh and seasonally driven American cuisine with his restaurants Loring Place in Greenwich Village, Greywind in Hudson Yards, and others. So, yes, when it comes to sports-related noshing, you know he's got something special in the works. His go-to vegetarian game-day snack takes the idea of French fries and mayo and kicks it into high gear with super crispy pieces of butternut squash and a rich, tangy lemon-parmesan aioli. While you may mainly think of butternut squash as the basis for a delicious winter soup, if prepared correctly, it makes a nutritious version of fries that you'll go back to again and again.

The key is to roast the peeled ½-inch squash wedges that have been tossed in olive oil, lemon zest, sage, red and black pepper, and salt before they're battered and fried. Kluger uses an OXO non-stick cooking and baking rack set on a rimmed baking sheet and roasts the fries for about 20 to 25 minutes in a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven. "We want the fries to basically be tender and start to caramelize a little bit," Kluger said during a cooking demonstration at the OXO Chefs in Residence Big Game Event held on January 30, 2025 at Chef Marcus Samuelsson's restaurant Metropolis in Manhattan.